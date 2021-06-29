Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Election of Trustees

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

QUÉBEC CITY, June 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust ("Cominar") (TSX: CUF.UN) announces today the results of the annual meeting vote. Every trustee nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 18, 2021, was elected as Trustee of Cominar during the Annual and Special Virtual Meeting of the Unitholders held on June 29, 2021. The details of the election are as follows:

TRUSTEE NOMINEES IN FAVOR (#) IN FAVOR (%) WITHHELD (#) WITHHELD (%) Luc Bachand 98,543,315 82.73% 20,574,951 17.27% Christine Beaubien 98,624,661 82.80% 20,493,105 17.20% Paul D. Campbell 98,485,214 82.68% 20,632,152 17.32% Mitchell Cohen 102,397,906 82.20% 22,175,360 17.80% Sylvain Cossette 98,561,014 82.74% 20,557,252 17.26% Zachary R. George 87,809,383 70.50% 36,747,384 29.50% Karen Laflamme 98,622,134 82.79% 20,496,132 17.21% Michel Théroux 96,037,694 80.62% 23,080,172 19.38% René Tremblay 98,579,292 82.76% 20,538,974 17.24%

The resolution to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent auditors of Cominar for the ensuing year was approved by 97.64% of the votes.

Cominar would like to congratulate the trustees elected today on the board: René Tremblay who will act as Chairman of the Board, Luc Bachand, Christine Beaubien, Paul D. Campbell, Mitchell Cohen, Sylvain Cossette, Zachary R. George, Karen Laflamme and Michel Théroux.

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be available under Cominar's profile on SEDAR at (www.sedar.com).

PROFILE AS AT JUNE 29, 2021

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. Our portfolio consists of 310 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.7 million square feet located in the Montreal, Québec City and Ottawa areas. Cominar's primary objective is to maximize total return to unitholders by way of tax-efficient distributions and maximizing the unit value through the proactive management of our portfolio.

For further information: Analysts and Investors: Sylvain Cossette, President and Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; Antoine Tronquoy, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], Tel: (418) 681-8151; Media: Sandra Lécuyer, Vice President, Talent and organisation, [email protected]

