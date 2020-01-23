Comic Illustrator Hugh Rookwood's Opening Night on January 29, 2020 at the Gallery at VCAD

CALGARY, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The Visual College of Art and Design (VCAD) welcomes Canadian comic illustrator and graphic artist, Hugh Rookwood, to present his collection in their new state-of-the-art gallery. Bring your appetite for wine and cheese and thirst for unique graphic illustrations on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 5-7pm.

Featuring concept designs, children's book illustrations, and comic book drawings and designs, this gallery event is not one to be missed.

"We're excited to have such a well-renowned and inspiring artist show at our gallery," says Alfie Oliver, Campus Director at VCAD Calgary. "Hugh is well-known within the graphic arts community and has a lot of experience to offer, so we're really encouraging all members of the community to come and enjoy this spectacular event."

Inspired by his true love of comics and comic books, Hugh is the owner of an illustration and design student called Chozen Studios. Hugh has also self-published a wide variety of comic book titles and children's book illustrations. For more information, visit www.chozenstudios.com.

Hugh's work will remain on display for the public until the end of March, and can be viewed at any time between the hours of 8am-6pm Monday to Friday, and 9am-5pm on Saturday.

About VCAD

For over 35 years, VCAD helps students turn their artistic visions and innate talents into marketable skills that will enable them to thrive in top creative industries. With hands-on practical training, industry-experienced instructors, and state-of-the-art facilities, VCAD offers an integrated approach to learning in the fields of fashion design, 3D modeling and animation, game development, interior and architecture design, and more at campus locations in Vancouver and Calgary. For more information, visit www.vcad.ca.

SOURCE Visual College of Art and Design of Calgary

For further information: Melissa Davis, Director, Marketing and Communications, 604.915.7288 ext. 2126