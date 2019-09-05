Comfort for all at la Vie en Rose

Canada's leading speciality lingerie, sleepwear and swimwear retailer now offers

MONTREAL, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - La Vie en Rose is proud to announce that it will now offer a wider range of sizes in all departments so that as many women as possible may enjoy incredibly comfortable and stylish products adapted to their needs. As of this fall, sizes ranging from 32A to 42E and from XS to XXL will be offered across all categories. From swimwear to lingerie to pyjamas, these new sizes will be available both online and in store.

"We saw a growing demand for sizes that we did not offer until now," underlines François Roberge, President and CEO of la Vie en Rose. "We began by introducing the extended sizes in a few of our product categories, including bras, in July. Since then, sales have confirmed that these new sizes are a hit. It's unbelievable to see just how much of a need it was," he adds.

La Vie en Rose continues to expand both at home and abroad, by recently opening its first store in China last week. As such, the company will also relocate its headquarters and distribution centre in the coming months to a newly acquired, 353,000-ft2 building at 3055 Viau Street in Montreal. This move denotes part of a broader corporate strategy to double global sales by 2022.

Founded in 1985, Boutique la Vie en Rose Inc. has become the leading Canadian retailer specializing in lingerie and swimwear since its acquisition in 1996 by François Roberge. Employing more than 3,000 employees, the Montreal-based company has more than 265 stores across Canada under two separate banners: La Vie en Rose and Bikini Village. A true Canadian success story, Boutique La Vie en Rose Inc. has been expanding internationally since 2004 with the opening of nearly 100 la Vie en Rose stores in 15 countries.

