ComForCare Recognized with Inclusion on the 2024 Best Workplaces™ For Women List in Canada

Acknowledgment comes after ComForCare's third consecutive certification as a Great Place to Work in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- ComForCare, a franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2024 Best Workplaces™ for Women list by Great Place to Work® in Canada . The company received this honor after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

ComForCare, which achieved its initial Great Place to Work® certification in Canada in 2022, has demonstrated a commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace culture. In 2023, the company reinforced its dedication to its employees, achieving a remarkable 91% satisfaction rate among its workforce, surpassing the industry average significantly.

To qualify for this esteemed recognition, organizations must meet stringent criteria set by Great Place to Work®. This includes being Great Place to Work-Certified™within the past year, having at least 50 female employees complete the survey, and ensuring that 90% of all respondents agree that people are treated fairly regardless of gender. The selection process for the best workplaces is based on the average Trust Index score from female employees in eligible organizations.

"The continuous recognition we receive from Great Place to Work® is a profound privilege that we deeply value, particularly as it stems directly from the feedback provided by our employees," said Rebecca Bouchard, Brand President of ComForCare. "This acknowledgement underscores our ongoing commitment to cultivating a workplace where all employees feel valued, respected and empowered to succeed. We appreciate our strong female franchise owners and caregivers for their hard work and dedication to serving our clients and helping them live their best lives."

ComForCare's exemplary performance in employee satisfaction is further underscored by its outstanding results in various workplace metrics. Compared to the typical Canadian organization, where 60% of employees consider their workplace positively, 90% of employees find ComForCare to be a credible employer, while an equal percentage express pride in their work, team and the organization as a whole.

As ComForCare continues to uphold its reputation as a premier in-home caregiving employer in Canada, it remains committed to providing a supportive and enriching environment where women and men alike can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the organization's success.

To view the complete 2024 results, visit Great Pace to Work Canada Best Workplaces for Women.

To view ComForCare's Great Place to Work-Certified™ profile, visit Great Place to Work-Certified™ Companies .

To view and apply to open positions, visit ComForCare Career Days .

About ComForCare Home Care:

ComForCare is a premier franchised provider of in-home caregiving services with more than 280 signed territories in Canada and the U.S., helping older adults live independently in their own homes. ComForCare is committed to helping people live their best lives possible and offers special programs, including fall risk prevention, dementia care, meaningful activities, and Joyful Memories music. Founded in 1996, ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and is now part of Best Life Brands, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care. ComForCare has earned a ranking of 291 on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.comforcare.ca .

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca .

SOURCE ComForCare Home Care

For further information: Lauren Moore I BizCom Associates, 815.207.1446 | [email protected]