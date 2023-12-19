ComForCare Garners Spotlight by Great Place to Work with Inclusion on 2023 Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness List in Canada

Acknowledgment comes after ComForCare's second consecutive certification as a Great Place to Work in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ -- ComForCare , a franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2023 Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness list by Great Place to Work® in Canada. The list, based on 2023 results, showcases organizations in Canada that prioritize the mental well-being of their employees.

The compilation of this list is a result of firsthand input from employees across numerous organizations surveyed by Great Place to Work. To qualify for inclusion, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ and exhibit exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey. This acknowledgment underscores the positive workplace culture fostered by ComForCare franchisees and the brand's commitment to empowering each individual in the network.

In 2022, ComForCare received its initial certification as a Great Place to Work in Canada, with an impressive 82% of employees expressing that "taking everything into account," ComForCare is a great place to work. Building on this success, the 2023 certification reflects an even higher satisfaction level, with 91% of employees affirming that ComForCare is a great place to work.

"This acknowledgment mirrors our franchisees' continuous efforts to cultivate a positive and enriching work environment, all geared towards empowering their employees to live their best lives," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands, the parent company of ComForCare. Our dedication to establishing a supportive and inclusive workplace goes beyond, placing a strong emphasis on the mental well-being of our team members—a crucial focus in our industry. I couldn't be more honored for the consecutive recognition and am thankful for each and every one of our franchisees and caregivers."

Compared to the typical Canadian organization, where 60% of employees consider their workplace positively, ComForCare stands out as a leader in employee satisfaction. The 2023 results further highlight ComForCare's success, with 90% of employees finding the organization to be a credible employer and 90% taking pride in their work, team and the ComForCare organization.

To view the complete 2023 results, visit Great Pace to Work Canada Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness .

To view and apply to open positions, visit ComForCare Career Days .

About ComForCare Home Care:

ComForCare is a premier franchised provider of in-home caregiving services with more than 240 independently-owned and operated locations in Canada and the U.S., helping older adults live independently in their own homes. ComForCare is committed to helping people live their best lives possible and offers special programs, including fall risk prevention, dementia care, meaningful activities, and Joyful Memories music. Founded in 1996, ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and is now part of Best Life Brands, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care. ComForCare has earned a ranking of 291 on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.comforcare.ca .

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca.

