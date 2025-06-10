Comet Lithium to Launch 2025 Exploration Program at Triple L and Elmer East Properties, Targeting Copper-Nickel and Lithium Anomalies

Highlights:

Fieldwork to commence on June 13th at the Triple L and Elmer East properties, in collaboration with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd.

at the Triple L and properties, in collaboration with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. Intensive surface exploration program will include 35 traverses across high-priority targets.

Triple L Property exploration will focus on refining MAG and TDEM anomalies using a Beep Mat to identify potential copper-nickel mineralization.

The 17-day program will involve two experienced field teams, with Comet's VP of Exploration, Vincent Cardin-Tremblay, actively participating in the exploration efforts.

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (FSE: 8QY) ("Comet Lithium" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the launch of its 2025 Phase 1 Exploration Program, set to begin on June 13, 2025, on its 100%-owned Triple L and Elmer East properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of the province of Québec.

Prospecting Program: A Targeted, First-Pass Program

Comet's 17-day field campaign will be conducted in partnership with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., adding proven technical expertise to the Corporation's exploration efforts. Two experienced field teams will carry out investigation, detailed mapping, sampling, and traverses across 35 planned lines in areas deemed most prospective for mineralization (shown in red in Figures 1 to 5 below).

Triple L Property

High-priority targets at Triple L Property were identified and selected through the interpretation of 2024 high-resolution magnetic (MAG) and time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) survey results, alongside satellite image interpretation. Several prospective anomalies will be investigated by the field team, with support from a Beep Mat to refine target detection for potential copper-nickel mineralization. These high-priority zones are highlighted in red on the maps (see Figure 1). Geophysical surveys are not definitive, and the results are still at an early stage of interpretation, with no guarantee of a mineral discovery.

The Beep Mat is a portable electromagnetic survey instrument that continuously records subsurface readings as it is pulled along the ground by an operator. It emits a distinctive audible "beep" when a conductive body is detected within approximately three metres.

Elmer East Property

At the Elmer East Property, priority prospecting targets were identified via satellite image analysis. The high-priority zones, shown in red (Figure 2), represent areas where bedrock is most likely outcropping or sub-outcropping, with potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites. Several outcrops have been identified in the southern block of the Elmer East Property.

"We're excited to kick off the 2025 exploration program at our Triple L and Elmer East properties," said Vincent Metcalfe, Chair and CEO of Comet Lithium. "This initial phase is a critical step in advancing our portfolio, and our systematic, first-pass approach is designed to efficiently evaluate multiple high-priority target areas. At Triple L, identifying copper-nickel showings is a key focus, and our early geophysical interpretation and satellite analysis have revealed highly promising anomalies. With the expertise of our field teams and partners, we're well positioned to uncover meaningful mineralization and unlock the broader potential of both properties."

Qualified Person

Vincent Cardin-Tremblay, P. Geo (ogq #1386, PGO #3347), registered in the Provinces of Québec, and Ontario is Vice President Exploration to Comet Lithium, is a qualified person under National Instrument 43‑101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd.

Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. Is a global mining and mineral exploration consulting group providing expertise in professional geological, logistical, and project management services through all stages of the mining value chain.

Based in Edmonton, AB, CAN, Montreal, QC, CAN, and Denver, CO, USA, Dahrouge and its predecessor, Halferdahl and Associates, have advised and assisted clients in identifying, exploring, developing, and optimizing mineral projects and resources since 1971.

About Comet Lithium Corporation

Comet Lithium is a dynamic exploration company with a growing portfolio of highly prospective assets located in Québec, including several properties in the prolific James Bay District. The Company's land package includes the Liberty Property, located adjacent to Winsome Resources' Adina lithium discovery, and the Troilus East Property, positioned next to Troilus Gold's gold-copper project. Comet's strategy is focused on systematic exploration and unlocking the value of its diverse property portfolio through targeted fieldwork and strategic partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements

