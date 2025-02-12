COMEBACK CATALYST SET TO LAUNCH ACROSS CANADA

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Social justice initiative Comeback Catalyst has secured an investment to launch its inaugural program, a free 12-week virtual course designed to help the formerly incarcerated bring their business ideas to life.

Founders Lucy Cullen and Emily O'Brien (CNW Group/Comeback Catalyst)

Every year, approximately 37,000 individuals are released from correctional facilities, many are left with minimal options to reintegrate into society. That results in economic instability and, often, recidivism: 44% of the formerly incarcerated population returns to a correctional facility within two years. Co-founders Emily O'Brien (Comeback Snacks) and Lucy Cullen (Business Consultant & Serial Entrepreneur) have tailored the Comeback Catalyst program to help the formerly incarcerated break the cycle, allowing them to foster an entrepreneurial spirit, access invaluable business tools, and learn from nationally recognized speakers and mentors.

Cullen is a seasoned entrepreneur, consultant, and advocate for social innovation, with a proven track record of building and scaling businesses and supporting others to do the same. As a four-time founder, Lucy has launched and grown companies that reflect her commitment to environmental stewardship and community impact, including Terus, a sustainability consultancy; EarthPup, an eco-conscious dog treat brand; and Fire & Pots, a catering company focused on locally inspired menus. In addition to her entrepreneurial ventures, Lucy has extensive experience building and managing international incubators and accelerators for impact startups.

"For years, I've wanted to do more to support formerly incarcerated individuals, motivated by advocacy work I did in this space earlier in my career," says Cullen. "Emily's lived experience and entrepreneurial journey aligned perfectly with my passion for designing impactful entrepreneurship programs, and together we saw an opportunity to create something transformative for this community."

O'Brien is a formerly incarcerated entrepreneur herself: She started her popcorn company, Comeback Snacks, while in Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ontario, and has grown to sell her fare at over 1000 locations, including major retailers and iconic venues across North America.

"As someone who has actually been in prison, and knowing the challenges that can prevent a successful re-entry, this program will help create a positive solution for all those that have been impacted by criminal activity." O'Brien says. "Since the program fosters entrepreneurship and opening up of businesses, it also serves as a vehicle of economic growth."

Comeback Catalyst has secured an investment from The Northpine Foundation , an organization that backs high-potential initiatives aimed at creating lasting, impactful change in underserved communities.

"It's inspiring to see someone like Emily overcome the challenges after incarceration—and now using what she has learned through building a company with 1000 retailers across Canada to help others pursue their dreams. This program represents exactly the kind of impact Northpine aims to achieve for formerly incarcerated persons, empowering them to thrive and build brighter futures for themselves and their communities," says Sara Tessier, the Impact Director of Formerly Incarcerated Persons at Northpine Foundation.

Comeback Catalyst is available nationwide to any adult (18+) who was formerly incarcerated, completely free of charge. The inaugural program will help graduates increase their personal income and business revenue by empowering them to launch a business.

The inaugural Comeback Catalyst program is slated to kick off in April 2025 with 40 students. More information and application forms can be found here .

Comeback Catalyst can be found on Instagram , X , TikTok , and BlueSky .

SOURCE Comeback Catalyst

Emily O'Brien and Lucy Cullen are available for interviews, please reach out to [email protected] to arrange.