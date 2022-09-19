comdu.it Establishes Country Office in Sri Lanka

TORONTO, HAMBURG, Germany, ZÜRICH and JAFFNA, Sri Lanka, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - comdu.it has marked another important milestone with the official launch of its local office in Sri Lanka.

Incorporated as a guaranteed limited company, comdu.it Lanka is located at 338 Palaly Road in Kondavil East, Jaffna, Northern Province. This new chapter will serve as the principal office for local staff as well as international volunteers, associates and consultants, and employees who are deployed in the country. Luxan Mahalingam, who obtained his B.Sc. in Agricultural Economics at the University of Jaffna, has been appointed as the new resident Country Coordinator with Messrs. Sinnadurai Sundaralingam & Balendra (SB Law) serving as company secretary.

comdu.it Lanka latest milestone towards transnational development agency model for sustainable development in Sri Lanka. Tweet this

As an outcome of its 2020-24 strategic plan, Channelling Passion Into Impact, comdu.it Lanka will ensure efficient implementation of local projects, facilitate stronger partnerships, and provide timely monitoring and reporting. The office also provides the organisational structure for comdu.it to effectively coordinate human capital, technology, and financial resources that are activated by its global chapters, which, in turn, will strengthen the capacity of the diaspora to meaningfully engage in helping co-create sustainable development interventions with vulnerable and under-represented communities in Sri Lanka, particularly in the Northern and Eastern provinces.

"With our new office in Jaffna, we can now holistically implement and monitor projects with the support of local staff and the guidance of our valued partners in the country. Our main goal will always be to enhance the capacity of local organisations, communities, and institutions and not to substitute them. We owe that to our people on the ground and to our donors who make our work possible." - Achsuthan Thiruketheeswaran, Director, comdu.it Lanka

"The establishment of comdu.it Lanka brings us a step closer to our founding vision for a truly transnational sustainable development agency that can advance the next generation of development intervention for our people on the island. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly." - Hamsha Pathmanathan, Global Chair, comdu.it

SOURCE comdu.it

For further information: For Sri Lanka media queries: + 94 77 262 7553, [email protected]; For Canada media queries: + 1-647-472-7153, [email protected]; For Germany media queries: + 49-177-6820539, [email protected]; For Switzerland media queries: + 41-76-345-4787, [email protected]