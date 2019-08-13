Combined Surgical Suction/Irrigation Technology Available Immediately

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ -- Globally patented integrated surgical closed-loop suction/irrigation technology is immediately available for purchase and/or license via TAEUS Corporation.

Current suction/irrigation techniques (a.k.a. bulb syringes or "turkey basters," with separate suction) expose patients to increased Surgical Site Infections (SSI). According to the US Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 157,000 SSI occur annually, resulting in more than 8,200 deaths.

The Capraro CSI (Combined Suction Irrigation) device, designed by doctors for doctors, is a low-cost, disposable, ergonomic, closed-loop suction/irrigation handpiece that intuitively promotes the use of more irrigation. Increasing the frequency and volume of closed-loop irrigation during surgery dramatically reduces SSI, costs, and liabilities.

Healthcare and insurance providers can reduce patient overall hospital stay, morbidity and mortality by acquiring this extremely valuable global patent portfolio and technology (August 25, 2010 priority date).

US 10,220,123 B2 – Hand held irrigation and suction tool

US 10,286,141 B2 – Combination suction and irrigation tool

AU 2011293210B2 - Hand held irrigation and suction tool

CA 2,809,059 – Hand held irrigation and suction tool

About TAEUS:

For more than 27 years, TAEUS has helped everyone from Fortune 500 companies to individual inventors make money from their intellectual property. TAEUS markets only the highest quality patents and is the exclusive patent broker for Camodo, LLC.

For more information about TAEUS Corporation, please visit www.taeus.com or call +1.719.325.5000.

Contact:

Calista Turner

TAEUS Corporation

Tel: +1.719.325.5009

patentsales@taeus.com

SOURCE TAEUS Corporation

Related Links

https://taeus.com

