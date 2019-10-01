Combined Partnership to Improve Community-Based Support Services for Ontarians with Complex Needs

Goal to improve outcomes while helping reduce strain on system

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Two leading, accredited not-for-profit agencies, DeafBlind Ontario Services and PHSS (Participation, Housing, Supports and Services), have formed an integrative partnership to jointly advocate for and provide high quality, holistic and robust community supports to individuals who have highly specialized and unique needs across Ontario. The partnership comes at a time when significant changes are underway in Ontario's health and social support systems as a means to help ensure these populations' needs continue to be recognized and addressed.

"The combined services of DeafBlind Ontario Services and PHSS provides long-term value through quality, specialized support for individuals with multiple, complex needs," said Roxanna Spruyt-Rocks, CEO of DeafBlind Ontario Services. "Rather than being inappropriately admitted to a hospital or long term care facility, they can remain in the community with appropriate supports, which is less taxing on the health care system. Savings from this integration will allow us to further bolster the necessary services we provide Ontarians."

The objective of the partnership is to develop opportunities to integrate administration, systems and approaches that will allow for more efficient, person-focused services while operating in a more cost-effective manner. The partnership will enhance the ability of DeafBlind Ontario Services and PHSS to share specialized expertise and services that benefit the people they support, while working together to promote the unique needs of these populations who require access to integrated support services and health care in remote communities and urban centers across Ontario.

"We want to achieve an efficient, sustainable system that helps remove barriers for people who require a flexible mix of health care and supports, to improve health outcomes and increase their independence," said Brian Dunne, President and CEO of PHSS. "Without this support, the quality of life for individuals, their families, and communities would be negatively impacted and the health care system will continue to be strained."

The agencies provide different but complementary services: DeafBlind Ontario Services focuses on residential and customized support services across the province for people with deafblindness or sensory loss. They provide Intervenor Services, trained specialists who act as the 'eyes and ears' to facilitate communication and the exchange of information, empowering people with deafblindness to thrive. PHSS provides 24-hour support to people with significant developmental and/or physical disabilities and complex medical needs so they can live in their own homes, participate in the community, and enjoy life with family and friends.

About DeafBlind Ontario Services

DeafBlind Ontario Services is a not-for-profit organization that provides accessible residential and customized support services in remote communities and urban centres across the province. Their holistic approach to Intervenor Services empowers people with deafblindness to achieve their goals and dreams.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DBOntarioServices/

Twitter: @DeafBlindON

Instagram: @DeafBlindON

About PHSS

Established in 1988, PHSS (Participation, Housing, Support and Services) is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting people with developmental disabilities and/or complex physical needs so they can live in their own homes, participate in the community, and enjoy life with family and friends. Providing 24-hour care in residential homes, day and overnight respite, recreational programs, PHSS supports more than 200 individuals in more than 50 locations throughout Ontario, whether for those living with complex medical needs or individuals living at home with their families. www.phsscommunity.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PHSSLondon

Twitter: @PHSSLondon

Instagram: @phsupportservices

SOURCE DeafBlind Ontario Services

For further information: Elizabeth Glassen, BlueSky Communications, eglassen@blueskycommunications.com, 647.354.0576