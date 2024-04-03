Coloware Expands Toronto Data Centre at 151 Front Street

TORONTO, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Coloware, a carrier neutral data centre provider, is excited to announce an expansion with a new state-of-the-art facility at 151 Front Street West, in Toronto. The new facility marks a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to meeting increasing demand for connectivity dense data centre services.

"We are excited to announce our expansion at 151 Front Street in Toronto," said Mark Chaput, President at Coloware. "151 Front Street is Canada's largest carrier hotel and a critical connectivity hub. This space is ideal for customers looking to establish a point of presence to access the broad ecosystem of network, cloud, and peering exchanges in the building."

Coloware, prides itself on offering first-rate colocation services that prioritise service excellence, unwavering reliability, and affordable connectivity. Coloware is reinventing carrier hotels with a mission to reduce interconnection costs for our connectivity dense customers. As a trusted leader in the industry, Coloware understands the importance of providing top-tier data centre infrastructure to support our customers.

Visit www.coloware.com or email [email protected].

