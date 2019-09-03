Colorado Resources Starts Exploration on its Newly Consolidated Castle Cu-Au Property

TSX-V: CXO

VANCOUVER, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Colorado Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: CXO) ("Colorado", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced exploration on its newly consolidated Castle copper-gold property, located in the Red Chris mining district within the Golden Triangle of northwestern BC. Castle directly adjoins the Tatogga property of GT Gold Corp., which includes the Saddle North and Saddle South Cu-Au-Ag deposits. The exploration program follows quickly upon the successful takeover of Buckingham Copper Corp. by plan of arrangement (See news release dated August 20, 2019) and completion of a financing of $3.7 million (see news release dated August 19, 2019).

Exploration field surveys are currently in progress within high-priority portions of the 19,256 hectare property. Geological, geochemical and geophysical surveys are focused on three partially defined targets that require additional geochemical and/or geophysical work to bring to the drilling stage. In addition, work will cover areas that have received limited to no previous exploration activity, particularly on the eastern portions of the property adjacent to the boundary with GT Gold Corp.

An initial, 1500 m diamond drilling program will commence shortly on the Castle East target. Castle East has not been previously drilled but has well-defined, coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies in a geological setting similar to Saddle North and other porphyry deposits in the district1. Although it is starting late in the field season, this small drill program will provide important geological and structural information to help guide future exploration on the property.

Castle-Saddle Trend

The newly interpreted Castle-Saddle trend crosses from west to east for 6.5 kilometres across Colorado's Castle property onto GT Gold's Tatogga property. The trend is defined geologically by a zone of structural disruption, pervasive quartz-sericite-pyrite (QSP) alteration and local potassic alteration that follows an elongate intrusion of Lower Jurassic monzodiorite and monzonite. This trend includes several known gold-silver vein and copper-gold porphyry occurrences including Castle, Castle Central, Castle East, A9 and Tuk on Colorado's Castle Property and Saddle South and Saddle North on GT Gold's Tatogga Property1. Deposits can be identified with kilometre-scale geochemical, magnetic and Induced Polarization (IP) chargeability anomalies.

The exploration potential of the trend is demonstrated by the Saddle North discovery of GT Gold. Diamond drilling by GT Gold has intersected long intervals of porphyry copper-gold mineralization exemplified in hole TTD112 that intersected 0.70 g/t Au, 0.44 % Cu, 1.09 g/t Ag over 685 metres from 21 to 706 metres, including 0.91g/t Au, 0.55% Cu, 1.34g/t Ag over 500 metres from 206 to705 metres1 (GT Gold news release of July 17, 2019).

Please see Colorado's website for maps and images related to the Castle property at www.coloradoresources.com.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Cathro, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Colorado Director and a qualified person under NI 43-101.

About Colorado

Colorado Resources Ltd. is currently engaged in the business of mineral exploration for the purpose of acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in the "Golden Triangle" British Columbia. Colorado's main exploration projects within British Columbia include KSP, North ROK, Kingpin and Castle.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Colorado Resources Ltd.

"Joseph Mullin"

Joseph Mullin

Chief Executive Officer

