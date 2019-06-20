Colorado Appoints Eric Casey as CFO

VANCOUVER, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Colorado Resources Ltd. ("Colorado" or the "Company") (TSXV – CXO) is pleased to announce the appointment, effective immediately, of Mr. Eric Casey as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company.

Mr. Casey is a Chartered Professional Accountant who has provided financial and controller services to several TSX Venture-listed mining companies. His experience includes assisting in several capital raises, IPO consultation, and the preparation and filing of financial statement and disclosure requirements. He began his career with Davidson & Company LLP Chartered Professional Accountants where he provided audit and assurance services to a variety of TSX Venture-listed companies, primarily in the resource exploration sector.

About Colorado

Colorado Resources Ltd. is currently engaged in the business of mineral exploration for the purpose of acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in the "Golden Triangle" British Columbia. The Company's main exploration projects within British Columbia include KSP, North ROK, and Kinaskan-Castle. Additional information may be found at: www.coloradoresources.com .

For further information: Colorado Resources Ltd., Robert Shaw, President & CEO, T: (250) 768-1511, F: (250) 768-0849, TF (855) 768-1511, W: www.coloradoresources.com