Colombian president Officially Opens Trina Solar Plant

BOGOTA, Colombia, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- The second phase of the Los Llanos photovoltaic power plant project developed and managed by Trina Solar in Colombia has been connected to the grid and the start of its commercial operations officially declared.

The President of Colombia, Iván Duque Márquez, cut the ribbon at the delivery ceremony on Jan 22. He expressed his gratitude to Trina Solar for its important contribution to the smooth grid connection of the project and said it will enable thousands of Colombian families to have safe, reliable and permanent energy. Colombia has made great strides in renewable energy, he said, and by next year the installed capacity of solar and wind energy in the country will have increased more than seven-fold.

Phases one, two and three of the Los Llanos project, with total installed capacity of 82 MWp, have been developed by Trina Solar's International System Business Unit (ISBU). Trina Solar (Colombia), a wholly owned subsidiary of Trina Solar, provided EPC management services for this project. The first phase of the 27MWp megawatt project was completed and delivered to the grid in October. The second phase, involving grid connection, installed capacity of 27MWp megawatts and will generate 51 gigawatt-hours of electricity each year, equivalent to the consumption of 23,800 households. It will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 19,450 tons a year.

The President of Trina Solar International System Business, Mr. You Hongming, said that having President Duque cut the ribbon was a great honor for the company.

"The President's recognition of Trina Solar's contribution to Colombia's renewable energy business encourages us greatly. Trina Solar International System Business has worked on cultivating its activities in Latin America over many years, has accumulated a fantastic pipeline and built up a strong and experienced project execution team. Our team completed the second phase of the Los Llanos project and achieved grid connection in just four months, this is a remarkable achievement given the difficult circumstances resulted from COVID-19."

The head of the Latin American North Region of Trina Solar International System Business, Ruben Borja, said: "President Duque's attendance at the ceremony adds to our confidence in the Colombian solar market. Our team is now giving its all to complete the fourth and fifth stages of the Los Llanos project, which will have installed capacity of about 52 MWp."

The overall project will install more than 200,000 high-reliability, high-power dual-glass modules, coupled with Vanguard Tracker Solutions. The perfect adaptation of Trina Solar's dual-glass modules and the tracker system can reduce the levelized cost of energy and provide customers with high reliability, high-power generation and higher returns. As the leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, Trina Solar provides customers worldwide with a package of integrated solar energy solutions including products, power plants development, design, procurement and EPC management services.

About Trina Solar

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is the world leading PV and smart energy total solution provider. The company engages in PV products R&D, manufacture and sales; PV projects development, EPC, O&M; smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary systems development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation. In 2018, Trina Solar launched the Energy IoT brand, established the Trina Energy IoT Industrial Development Alliance together with leading enterprises and research institutes in China and around the world, and founded the New Energy IoT Industrial Innovation Center. With these actions, Trina Solar is committed to working with its partners to build the energy IoT ecosystem and develop an innovation platform to explore New Energy IoT, as it strives to be a leader in global intelligent energy. In June 2020, Trina Solar listed on the STAR Market of Shanghai Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

