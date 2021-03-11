Colombia showcases its competitive advantages in sustainable tourism with Canadians

BOGOTA, Colombia, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- During the first virtual "Annual Tourism Forum in Canada," launched by ProColombia in February, it successfully facilitated 563 one-on-one meetings, bringing together 52 Colombian Tourism Suppliers and 33 Canadian tour operators. The event focused on highlighting meaningful travel experiences, sustainability, LGBT travel and purposeful meetings in Colombia through different curated video content and live panels with featured speakers including Wade Davis - Canadian Anthropologist and Author, Paula Vlamings - Chief Impact Officer of Tourism Cares, Christian Wolters - CMO at Tourradar, amongst other key speakers.

According to ProColombia's president Flavia Santoro, "Canada is one of the most important markets for positioning Colombia as a tourist destination, which is why we decided to organize an exclusive event for Canada for the first time. We want to continue to form close ties and create opportunities for Colombian tourism businesses that have adapted their tourism offerings to include biosafe, high quality, and sustainable experiences."

Encouragingly, there was a varied interest in Colombian tourism with five Canadian provinces participating in the forum, as well as four of the 33 Canadian tour operators specializing in Asian-Canadian travelers, showcasing the diverse cultural demand from Canadian participants.

One of the main highlights of the event was the "Sustainable and Responsible Tourism, Beyond Platitudes" panel, in which Tourism Cares, Wade Davis and ACOTUR (Colombian Association of Responsible Tourism) applauded Colombia's commitment to sustainability in the tourism industry and highlighted the country's efforts in creating a nationwide public policy to transform Colombia's travel industry into a more environmentally and socially responsible one.

Other highlights of the forum included a virtual tour in which participants were able to experience some of Colombia's main destinations such as Bogotá, Medellín and Cartagena. The audience, including travel media, also experienced the so-called "Coffee Baptism ceremony", a unique event where they learned to prepare and enjoy the best traditions and rituals of a Colombian cup of coffee.

In order to help educate more international travelers on Colombia's natural wealth, ProColombia is continuosly working to identify, adapt, and promote areas with different experiences, bringing them to the foreground and shining the spotlight on Colombia's unique assets and sustainable tourism initiatives.

The content created for the event can be found on its official website and will be available for you to watch, until February 2022.

Link: https://www.colombiaannualtourismforumincanada.com/en/wscanada

SOURCE ProColombia

For further information: Ismael Trivino, [email protected]