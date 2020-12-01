MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Collisions are 30% higher during the winter months than during warmer weather. Groupement des assureurs automobiles (GAA) reminds drivers it is important to adapt their driving to winter road conditions.

Statistics compiled by GAA show that, in 2019, there were 225,858 car accidents in the 1st and 4th quarters of the year, up 27% from the 2nd and 3rd quarters.

Winter tires, which are mandatory as of today, provide better traction on roads, but are no substitute for driver caution. GAA stresses the importance of reducing speed when road conditions are not favourable, and maintaining enough distance between your vehicle and the one in front, so that you can break in time. This reduces the risk of being involved in an at-fault collision, and avoids having the loss added to your file.

"We see this trend every year: there are more road accidents during the winter months, and many are avoidable. It's therefore important that drivers be twice as careful and thus avoid a nasty accident", said Anne Morin, Supervisor, Public Affairs, at GAA.

If you do have an accident, we recommend you always have a Joint Report handy, whether in paper format, or e-format on your cell. That way you can quickly inform your insurer about the accident that just took place. "The app is very user-friendly and allows the insurer to receive readable information quickly. It makes settling a claim much easier", noted Ms. Morin.

