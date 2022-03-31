Colliers Project Leaders announces leadership transition

"Olivia is a collaborative, strategic leader and I am thrilled to congratulate her on this well-deserved appointment. She exemplifies our values and brings a growth mindset and enterprising vision to Colliers," said Brian Rosen, president & CEO of Colliers Canada. "On behalf of our clients and team, I would like to thank Franklin for his intentional leadership and exemplary contribution to Colliers and wish him all the best in his next chapter."

Prior to joining Colliers Project Leaders in 2019, MacAngus was Managing Director of Capital Projects and Infrastructure at PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Vice President at Plenary Group. For over 15 years, Olivia has advanced Canada's infrastructure renewal agenda, during a time of historic investments in economic and social infrastructure. She is the founding Chair of the Future of Infrastructure Group and is a recent recipient of The Globe and Mail's 2022 Best Executive Award.

"I am proud to be appointed to this role and I would like to thank Franklin for his confidence in me," said MacAngus. "I am honoured to have the support of our leadership team and be entrusted with this legacy. In my new role, I will build on our strong foundation and culture, collaborate with our incredibly talented team, and continue to support our clients and communities with leading solutions as they evolve the built environment."

Holtforster founded the firm as MHPM in 1989 with the idea to dedicate a team of project managers to advocate on behalf of public and private sector clients. His passion to provide owner-side representation became an industry game-changer, delivering certainty for clients on more than 15,000 projects. With 30 offices across Canada and 6 offices in the Middle East, Colliers Project Leaders is now a leading specialized project management and real property solutions advisor.

"It has been an honour to add value for clients and make meaningful impact in communities for more than three decades," said Holtforster. "My greatest achievement is the team we have built, and I want to thank them for their loyalty, resilience, and commitment to success. As the organization is ready for the next stage of growth, we are fortunate to have a bold and accomplished leader step into the role. I have worked with Olivia closely for the last two years, and I have the utmost confidence in her to build upon our existing success with her vision for the future."

ABOUT COLLIERS

Colliers is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 62 countries, our 17,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.1 billion and more than $50 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com , Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn .

ABOUT COLLIERS PROJECT LEADERS

Colliers Project Leaders is a leading Canadian building and infrastructure project delivery solution provider. Together with parent company Colliers, we provide diversified and strategic solutions for program and project leadership via a family of integrated professional services. With 30 offices across Canada, our multidisciplinary team of project management and advisory professionals offers unparalleled depth and expertise to capital projects. Colliers Project Leaders has completed more than 15,000 projects to date, deploying our proprietary tools and techniques to ensure success for our clients. Learn more at colliersprojectleaders.com.

