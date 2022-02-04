Colliers Canada promotes Daniel Holmes to President of Brokerage Services

Holmes' extensive experience to further enhance brokerage services, Scott Addison to transition into a new role with Colliers Strategy and Consulting Group

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Colliers, a leading diversified professional services and investment management company, announced today that Daniel (Dan) Holmes has been promoted to President of Brokerage Services in Canada. After six years, the current President of Brokerage Services Canada, Scott Addison, will step down and transition into a new role as a partner within Colliers' Strategy and Consulting Group.

Dan Holmes first joined Colliers in 2002 as an office leasing broker. He transitioned to leadership nine years ago and throughout his career, he has excelled in each opportunity that was presented to him. Dan currently leads Colliers Greater Toronto Area brokerage businesses as Executive Managing Director. In his new role, reporting into President and CEO, Brian Rosen, Dan will drive the national strategic vision and execution of Colliers' Canadian Brokerage Services.

"I am excited to help build upon Scott's legacy and work closely with other senior leaders and a highly experienced team of real estate professionals across the country to consistently exceed our clients' expectations," said Dan Holmes. "I wish Scott success in his new role and look forward to seeing how he strengthens the business as a partner within our Strategy and Consulting Group."

Scott Addison first joined Colliers in 1992 as an advisor before becoming a part of the leadership team in 2006. With more than 30 years of expertise in commercial real estate, Scott will bring extraordinary value and insight to clients at Colliers' Strategy and Consulting Group. Together, Scott and Dan will focus on ensuring a smooth transition through Colliers' strategic and thoughtful succession planning process.

"Having worked on many projects together, I have immense trust and full confidence in Dan's leadership capabilities after having worked together over the past six years," said Scott Addison. "I look forward to seeing all that Dan accomplishes."

"Dan is an enterprising and collaborative leader who will bring tremendous leadership as the new president of our Brokerage team nationally. He excels at building teams and culture and is a first-rate leader of people and a true brand ambassador with clients," said Brian Rosen, President and CEO of Colliers Canada. "I would like to thank Scott for his outstanding contribution to the Brokerage business and am very pleased he is staying with us."

Dan Holmes and Scott Addison will assume their new roles effective April 1, 2022.

About Colliers

Colliers is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 65 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners, and investors. For more than 26 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.6 billion ($4.0 billion including affiliates) and $46 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

