Colleges praise decision to allow more students to complete their programs

TORONTO, June 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario government's announcement today that in-person education and training at colleges will resume next month on a limited basis ensures more students will complete their programs and acquire the expertise sought by employers.

"This is great news for students and for employers who will be seeking highly qualified graduates to help rebuild Ontario's economy," said Linda Franklin, the president and CEO of Colleges Ontario. "We're very grateful for the collaboration with the government that has ensured colleges continue to deliver high-quality programs."

Colleges and Universities Minister Ross Romano announced today that in-person classes will resume in July in a range of college programs that require hands-on work to fulfil the programs' requirements.

The in-person instructions returning in July are in programs that are critical to the current economy such as nursing, personal support work, engineering, child care, building construction and apprenticeship training in welding.

Ontario's colleges cancelled in-person classes in March and shifted to more online delivery to protect students, faculty, employees and others from COVID-19.

Due to the dedication and tremendous efforts of faculty and staff, the transition to remote learning was very successful. Colleges found a range of innovative ways to ensure students continued to receive high-quality programs.

However, some programs require lab work and other in-person classes to fulfil the programs' requirements. In a number of cases, that work was deferred until the summer.

Colleges have continued to collaborate with Minister Romano and public health officials on the safe return of in-person classes. Each college has developed a plan that includes guidelines for physical distancing, protocols for cleaning and rules for using personal protective equipment (PPE).

Ontario's colleges are also pleased the government has announced plans to develop a framework to modernize post-secondary education.

"It's absolutely critical that Ontario's workforce has the qualifications and the expertise to succeed," Franklin said. "The creation of this new framework is an ideal opportunity to ensure colleges have the flexibility and autonomy to respond effectively to shifts and innovations in the economy."

SOURCE Colleges Ontario

For further information: Amy Dickson, Manager, Media Relations and Communications, Colleges Ontario, (647) 258-7686, [email protected]

