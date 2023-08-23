Colleges Ontario and AMO are partnering to promote economic growth

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Colleges Ontario and the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) are partnering to promote economic growth through enhanced workforce training and business-led, college-based research and innovation.

"This exciting new partnership builds on our public colleges' successes preparing graduates for a rapidly evolving economy," said Marketa Evans, the president and CEO of Colleges Ontario. "It aims to help strengthen the workforce in key sectors across all communities in Ontario, including the workforce in home building, health care and the electric vehicle supply chain."

The partnership was launched this week during AMO's annual conference in London.

The partnership responds to the growing challenge in municipalities to fill key positions and to retain the existing workforce. Colleges and municipalities will explore new opportunities to promote upskilling and retraining in the municipal sector.

The partnership will also pursue measures to address the growing shortage of talent across the entire range of skills and occupations required for home construction and health care.

As well, Colleges Ontario and AMO will work together to promote an expansion of the real-world research at colleges that develops new made-in-Ontario products, helps small and medium-sized businesses create jobs.

Public colleges in Ontario collaborate with businesses and other sectors on over 3,000 research and innovation projects each year. This helps businesses address efficiency challenges in their operations and creates new products and services ranging from safety equipment for miners and firefighters to the development of 3D printing and prototypes.

College education will continue to be pivotal to Ontario's economic prosperity and to helping more people find rewarding careers. It's estimated that over the next decade, about 35% of new jobs will require a college or apprenticeship education.

"Ontario's municipalities employ community builders from many professions and career paths to support our residents with the services and infrastructure they need," said Colin Best, AMO president and councillor for the Region of Halton. "AMO is pleased to partner with Ontario's public colleges through Colleges Ontario to support training and development opportunities for the municipal workforce of today and tomorrow."

About Colleges Ontario

Colleges Ontario is the member association for the province's 24 public colleges. The organization advances policies and awareness campaigns to ensure Ontario produces the highly qualified workforce that is essential to Ontario's prosperity. For more information, visit CollegesOntario.org.

About AMO

AMO works to make municipal governments stronger and more effective. AMO brings together Ontario's 444 municipalities to achieve shared goals and meet common challenges.

Visit AMO's website, www.amo.on.ca, and follow the Conference on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Threads, and LinkedIn. Use the Conference hashtag #AMO2023.

