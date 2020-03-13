Colleges adapting programs to provide continuity of learning in rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation

TORONTO, March 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Ontario's colleges will be retooling their operations in the coming days and weeks to establish alternate options for delivery of in-class programs and campus services.

"Protecting our campus communities is our No. 1 priority," said Durham College president Don Lovisa, who chairs the presidents' committee for all 24 colleges. "We are committed to providing safe environments for students and employees while also ensuring the continuity of learning for this academic year."

At this time, all campuses will remain open. Most colleges have cancelled in-person classes beginning next week. In some cases, colleges in regions where there are no cases of coronavirus will continue classes in consultation with local health authorities and are also adapting programs to prepare for a possible suspension of classes.

Information regarding the details and timing at each college will vary according to local circumstances. Students are encouraged to check with their institution for specific details.

The college presidents discussed contingency measures during a system-wide teleconference meeting today. In partnership with Colleges and Universities Minister Ross Romano, colleges will continue to assess the global pandemic to determine future steps.

Every college has extensive pandemic plans and protocols in place and have maintained consistent contact with public health officials. College presidents are participating in calls with Ontario's chief medical officer of health and the Ministry of Colleges and Universities on a regular basis.

"We will work with students, faculty, staff and the provincial government to ensure everything we do is in the best interest of students and employees," Lovisa said. "We take this very seriously. Given the pace with which changes are taking place, colleges need to come together – now more than ever – to support each other.

"While we cannot predict the future, we will get through this challenge, based on the strength of our system. We are confident our students will complete their programs."

