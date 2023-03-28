GATINEAU, QC, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Collège Universel is pleased to announce that natural sciences student Sarah Jeanveaux has been selected to receive a 2023 Loran Award, a prestigious distinction.

Sarah was selected out of more than 4,800 high school and CEGEP graduates from across the country in recognition of her academic excellence, community involvement, and entrepreneurial spirit.

This award, the most comprehensive undergraduate scholarship offered in Canada, gives Sarah a unique opportunity to continue to excel. She will receive a renewable annual stipend, which includes a living allowance and a matching tuition waiver at one of the Loran Foundation's 25 partner universities, for a period of four years. In addition, she will have access to summer program funding, one-on-one mentoring, and the opportunity to network with other young scholars.

As president of the Collège Universel General Student Association, Sarah plays a key role in the development of student life, contributing innovative ideas and bringing students together to create a vibrant community.

Sarah is also very active in her community, having served on the organizing committee for the Canadian Cancer Society's Relay for Life in her city. She also volunteers with at a hospice with patients approaching the end of life, a testament to her empathy, compassion, and desire to help others.

We are confident that this well-deserved distinction will allow Sarah to excel in her studies, achieve great things, and make a positive contribution to society.

About Collège Universel – Gatineau Campus

Collège Universel – Gatineau Campus is the only private college in the Outaouais region. It is subsidized by the Ministère de l'Enseignement supérieur and offers a wide range of pre-university and technical college diploma (DEC) programs and attestations of college studies (AEC). All college programs are offered in French and English. For information: collegeuniversel.ca

SOURCE Collège Universel – Campus Gatineau

For further information: Press contact: Ghita Bensemlali, Director of Marketing, Communications and Public Relations, [email protected], 438-998-1846