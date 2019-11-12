College Sponsored Research Income Tops $190 Million - Research Infosource

Niagara College Heads National Ranking

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Top 50 Research Colleges reported $190.8 million of sponsored research income in Fiscal 2018, according to Research Infosource Inc., which today released its annual ranking. Research income was in the form of research grants, contracts and contributions from third parties. Ontario's Niagara College topped the ranking, reporting $11.2 million of sponsored research income, followed by Cégep de Trois-Rivières ($10.5 million) and Lambton College ($10.3 million). Cégep de la Gaspésie et des Îles ($9.5 million) and Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe ($8.8 million) rounded out the top 5 college group.

"Fiscal 2018 was a solid year for college research" said Ron Freedman, CEO of Research Infosource. "Colleges excel in forging research partnerships with local groups and we are seeing growing evidence of their success. By using their expertise and facilities colleges are fulfilling their mandate of working with local organizations to promote local research and innovation".

Colleges completed a total of 2,344 research projects in Fiscal 2018 and engaged in 4,964 research partnerships with outside organizations – companies, governments and non-profit organizations. They engaged 3,233 students to work on paid research projects, which provided the students with valuable training. A total of 3,300 college researchers – faculty, technicians and technologists – were also involved.

In terms of industry research income, the leader among large colleges was Humber College, which reported receiving $6.9 million of research income from corporate sources in Fiscal 2018, while medium-size college Cégep de Trois Rivières reported $5.9 million and small college Cégep de la Pocatière received $3.2 million.

Government sources accounted for 58.5% of total sponsored research income, followed by Industry (37.0%) and Non-profit (3.1%) sources. Other (e.g., Individual/Foreign sources) accounted for the balance.

