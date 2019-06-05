College of Optometrists of Ontario Welcomes New Registrar

TORONTO, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The College of Optometrists of Ontario is pleased to announce that Maureen Boon will be the next Registrar of the College. Ms. Boon will assume this role effective July 2, 2019.

Ms. Boon is currently the Director of Strategy, Governance and Policy at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO). She received a BSc from Queen's University and a Master of Health Administration from the University of Toronto. Ms. Boon has extensive experience in organizational leadership, regulatory policy, corporate governance, as well as strategic and corporate planning and reporting. She is recognized for her leadership within and outside CPSO, for building consensus, and for achieving results on complex projects.

"I am very confident that Maureen is a leader who will, together with staff, Council and the broader stakeholder community, take our public protection and patient engagement roles to the next level," says Dr. Pooya Hemami, President, College of Optometrists of Ontario.

The College would also like to thank our outgoing Registrar, Dr. Paula Garshowitz. Since assuming this role in 2011, Dr. Garshowitz has overseen significant advancements in optometric regulation and has provided principled and effective leadership of the College's operations.

The College of Optometrists of Ontario is a self-regulatory authority responsible for registering (licensing) and governing optometrists in Ontario. Optometry has been regulated in Ontario since 1919 and is guided by legislation including the Regulated Health Professions Act and Optometry Act.

SOURCE College of Optometrists of Ontario

For further information: Amber Lepage-Monette, Communications Coordinator, alepage-monette@collegeoptom.on.ca, 416-962-4071 x28

