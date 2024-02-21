College network professionals - FPPC-CSQ members endorse tentative agreement

MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Fédération du personnel professionnel des collèges (FPPC-CSQ) has announced the outcome of voting on the agreement in principle reached with the government in December 2023. After an intense negotiation process, 37 of the 38 unions affiliated with FPPC-CSQ approved the agreement. In addition, 76.4% of members voted by secret ballot, for an overall acceptance rate of 91.2%.

The agreement in principle includes:

Wage gains of 17.4% over five years and a mechanism to provide some protection against inflation

A significant increase in the employer contribution to insurance

Partial reimbursement of professional dues

Increased vacation entitlements during a career

Better recognition of education in the calculation of salary ranges

An increase in professional development budgets and the creation of a joint decision-making committee

Greater recognition of the contribution and expertise of CEGEP professional staff

More flexibility in work schedules and personal leave

A significant salary increase for college psychologists

The establishment of a bonus for evening work

The introduction of a local budget dedicated to overall health

The creation of four college research jobs, with the same tenure conditions for all

The critical importance of engagement

FPPC-CSQ president Éric Cyr noted that professional staff initially faced unacceptable government offers, including significant setbacks in working conditions. "The massive involvement of our members enabled us to make progress and encouraged the employer to make overtures during negotiations," he said. "Their actions brought to light issues that affect all public services and enabled new gains while preserving those from previous collective agreements that were in jeopardy. I'd like to thank them for their trust and support for FPPC-CSQ and the Common Front."

A need to promote the work of professional staff

FPPC-CSQ would also like to thank its negotiating team and all the delegates who worked carefully and persistently for nearly two years to reach a satisfactory agreement. "This agreement contains gains that help promote the value of the work of CEGEP professionals, who are essential to student success and the quality of higher education," said Cyr. "However, it's not clear that these gains will be enough to make CEGEP positions truly attractive. FPPC-CSQ will therefore continue its efforts to revalorize the jobs of professional staff. For the time being, let's hope that this new collective agreement will become an effective tool for ensuring the quality of professional services at colleges," he concluded.

The Common Front will provide an update in the near future on the outcome of voting on the draft intersectoral settlement at the central table.

About FPPC-CSQ

Fédération du personnel professionnel des collèges (FPPC-CSQ) represents nearly three-quarters of the professional staff of CEGEPs in the college network—over 2,100 professionals in 38 unions. It consists exclusively of professional CEGEP staff.

