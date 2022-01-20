Collège Multihexa Offers Free Transfers for Students Affected by College Closures

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - With the recent college closures in Quebec and their negative effects on learning and student outcomes, Collège Multihexa strengthens its commitment to quality education in the field of information technology as it opens its doors to students impacted by these events.

Saguenay-based Collège Multihexa, known for its high quality IT and computer studies for more than 25 years in Québec, is ready to accept international student transfers with no additional costs. Students will only need to present a proof of payment and transcript of grades to start the free transfer process. Financial credit will be accommodated and course credits will be applicable for similar programs.

Each year, Collège Multihexa's Saguenay campus welcomes students from across Québec and around the world, providing them a supportive learning environment where they can learn French and acquire employability skills to succeed in the tech sector. It has recently expanded its online services with increased demand from students across the province in the wake of the pandemic and the high demand for IT workers in Quebec.

"Collège Multihexa will ensure the continuity of education especially during these trying times. With the opening of our new Montreal campus, it will allow us to cater to more students, help them to not fall behind and be able to complete their studies in the wake of college closures", said Jacques Perron, President of Collège Multihexa

About Collège Multihexa

For over 25 years, Collège Multihexa has been a reliable partner in delivering quality education in the province of Quebec. It is a pioneer in providing cutting edge IT studies and has trained more than 5,000 IT students to date. Collège Multihexa and has a high graduate to employment ratio through its quality internships and job placement program.

