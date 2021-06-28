TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - After two days of negotiations, the College Employer Council (CEC) has struck a tentative deal with the CAAT-Part-Time Support Staff. This new tentative contract provides the Colleges, its part-time support staff, and students with much-needed stability after the unprecedented times' everyone faced throughout the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"The CEC is optimistic that by bargaining with the theme 'a future together', we can continue to foster and grow a positive employer-employee relationship that puts students' needs first," said CEC CEO Graham Lloyd. "The fact that both bargaining teams were able to reach a tentative agreement after only 12 hours at the table shows the collective dedication to creating a positive working relationship at the Colleges."

Details of the tentative agreement won't be released until OPSEU/SEFPO's members in part-time college support have had a chance to review. The date of the ratification vote will be announced soon.

In July, the Colleges will be once again meeting with OPSEU/SEFPO at the table to negotiate the CAAT-A Full-Time and Partial Load Academics collective agreement which expires on September 30, 2021.

"We look forward to continuing the positive momentum of a future together, working collectively to ensure students are a top priority as we strengthen the College system," said Lloyd. "Huge thanks to the teams on both sides for their hard work on negotiating this agreement."

