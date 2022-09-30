TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - We are pleased to announce that College Full-Time Support Staff employees have voted in favour of ratifying a new collective agreement. College Employer Council (CEC) and OPSEU bargaining teams were dedicated to the negotiation process and creating fair and reasonable terms to better the Ontario public College sector as a whole. Through a ratification vote, 80 per cent of membership voted in support of the new terms.

This three-year agreement was achieved through bargaining throughout the summer, with both sides engaging in open, honest, and respectful dialogue.

"It is through our positive ongoing working relationship with full-time support staff that we were able to come to a deal before the previous collective agreement expired," said Management bargaining Chair Pascal Bessette, Vice-President Human Resources and Organizational Culture at La Cite College. "Support staff is an integral part of the College sector, and we look forward to continuing to work together providing students with a well-rounded educational experience."

Changes to the agreement include:

1% Increase in wages

Increase in mental health benefits

Increased benefits for medical cannabis

Increase in paramedical services

Expansion on bereavement leave

Efficiency surrounding job postings

Increased commitment to Indigeneity

Increased commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion

"We would like to thank the OPSEU bargaining team for their hard work and everyone who voted for ratifying the terms of this agreement," said Graham Lloyd, CEO of CEC. "This agreement acknowledges the essential work that Full-Time Support staff provides to Colleges, students, and the Ontario post-secondary education system more generally."

The new collective agreement 3-year term spans September 1, 2022, to August 31, 2025.

About College Employer Council

The College Employer Council (CEC) is the government-mandated bargaining agent for the 24 Ontario publicly-funded Colleges in negotiating Collective Agreements with unionized staff. In addition, the CEC provides a variety of services for the College system such as advice and guidance on human resource issues, Collective Agreement administration, research, and is the policyholder for group benefits.

Le Conseil des employeurs des collèges (CEC) est l'agent négociateur mandaté par le gouvernement pour négocier les conventions collectives avec le personnel syndiqué au nom des 24 collèges de l'Ontario financés par les fonds publics. Le CEC fournit également divers services au réseau des collèges tels que des conseils en matière de ressources humaines, d'administration des conventions collectives et de recherche. Enfin, il est le souscripteur des garanties d'assurance collective.

