MONTREAL, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - After having held virtual general meetings with the teachers of the anglophone school boards it represents, the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers (APEQ-QPAT) announced that it had obtained, like the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ), the mandate to hold up to five days' worth of strike when the time is right.

Since the APEQ-QPAT is negotiating in collaboration with the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ), which has also obtained a strike mandate, the APEQ-QPAT will be discussing the status of the negotiations and determining the next steps with its colleagues at the CSQ in the coming weeks.

"In education, voting on a strike is always heartbreaking and never taken lightly. But the needs are so great in schools and centres that teachers are frustrated and have sent a very clear message. They want working conditions that enable them to do their job and meet the students' great needs, but negotiations have led nowhere. The government needs to hear us. Things have to change now!" said Heidi Yetman, President of the APEQ-QPAT.

In particular, teachers are calling for significant improvements in class composition and services offered to students with difficulties. They also require less work, better wages, better entry-to-practice conditions and less job insecurity.

The Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers (APEQ–QPAT) represents some 8,000 teachers across Quebec's anglophone school boards. Its membership includes teachers from all sectors, including pre-school, primary, secondary, vocational and general adult education. It negotiates in collaboration with the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ). Together, they represent 73,000 teachers.

