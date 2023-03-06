HALIFAX, NS, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ("Chorus") (TSX: CHR) is pleased to announce that Colin Copp has officially begun his tenure as President and Chief Executive Officer of Chorus following the retirement of Joseph Randell. Mr. Copp has also been appointed to the Chorus Board of Directors in place of Mr. Randell who stepped down from the board concurrent with his retirement.

"Colin has been an integral and proven member of the Chorus leadership team for many years. Over the course of his career, he has led numerous complex, multi-stakeholder initiatives to successful outcomes. He is a strategic thinker with a track record for results and strong operational execution. The Board is thankful to be able to promote internally and delighted Colin will be leading Chorus' next chapter of growth," said Paul Rivett, Chair of the Chorus Board of Directors.

"It is a privilege to assume the Chorus CEO role," said Mr. Copp. "We have a bright future ahead. I look forward to working with the Board, the leadership team and our over five thousand employees worldwide as we embark on Chorus' next chapter."

Mr. Copp has been the Chief Operating Officer of Chorus and President of Chorus Aviation Services since March of 2019. Previously, he was the President of Jazz Aviation. He has over 30 years of aviation experience having held key executive roles in operations, administration, and labor relations. He holds a Masters' Degree in Business Administration, is a Certified Negotiator and Chartered Mediator and holds a designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D). He is currently a board member of the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is an integrated provider of regional aviation solutions, including asset management services. Its principal subsidiaries are: Falko Regional Aircraft, the world's largest asset manager and aircraft lessor focused solely on the regional aircraft leasing segment; Jazz Aviation, the sole provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; and Voyageur Aviation, a provider of specialty air charter, aircraft modification, and parts provisioning services to regional aviation customers around the world. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide support services that encompass every stage of a regional aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisition and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due December 31, 2024, 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2026, and 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB.A', 'CHR.DB.B', and 'CHR.DB.C' respectively. www.chorusaviation.com

