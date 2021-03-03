Coldwell Banker Commercial Alliance gets acquired by Terry Kilakos & Merav Marciano

Terry Kilakos, President of North East, intends on expanding the service offering to North East's large client base by being able to provide commercial real estate services backed by the Coldwell Banker name, a real estate pillar worldwide with over 100 years in existence and a solid reputation. His agency is currently ranked as one of the top brokerages in Quebec with respect to mortgage financing. It also offers residential real estate services, as well as financial and notarial services, all under the same roof. KIlakos has every intention of keeping both North East and CBC Alliance as independent agencies but will promote collaboration and create a synergistic relationship between both powerhouses in order to complement each other. "As a serial entrepreneur, I always seek to evolve my businesses and offer a wider range of services that are in demand by our client base" said Kilakos.

Kilakos and his partner have a weekly show on CJAD, called The Real Estate Show, where different subjects related to real estate are discussed in depth. His reputation, industry knowledge and knack for business development is seen as a great asset to CBC Alliance, an already successful agency, with a team of experienced commercial brokers. He, along with his partner Merav Marciano plan on shining a light on this successful agency and bringing it to new heights in the real estate world. "We are thrilled to be working with a group of accomplished commercial brokers who have made a name for themselves in the industry" stated Marciano.

Both CBC Alliance and North East are located in Ville St-Laurent, Quebec and handle transactions across Quebec, throughout Canada and even in some parts of the United States.

SOURCE North East Real Estate & Mortgage Agency

For further information: North East Media Relations, [email protected], Tel: (514) 680-4674; Terry Kilakos, President, [email protected]; Merav Marciano, Vice-President, [email protected]