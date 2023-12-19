Coldwater Communications welcomes Nela Drury as Toronto partner

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Coldwater Communications, a boutique PR agency known for its strategic and results-driven campaigns, proudly announces Nela Drury as its new partner in Toronto. Nela brings a wealth of expertise in strategic communications and PR that further elevate the agency's commitment to delivering innovative solutions for purpose-driven organizations.

Coldwater Communications announces Nela Drury as its new partner in Toronto. (CNW Group/Coldwater Communications Inc.)

Nela Drury has established herself as a sought-after consultant and project manager, specializing in driving impactful communication strategies. Her track record includes collaboration with diverse clients across private, public and non-profit sectors, from small businesses to government departments and agencies.

Recognized for her dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion, Nela is committed to driving social change through communication and active engagement. Drawing from her extensive public sector background and lived experiences as a first-generation Canadian, she brings a unique lens to her work, celebrating inclusivity and amplifying the voices of equity-seeking communities.

"Bringing in Nela as our Toronto partner is a huge milestone for Coldwater Communications," says Theodora Jean, Founder of Coldwater Communications. "Her uncommon skills as a communicator, strategist and leader mean that we aren't just growing, but growing in alignment with our values. She passionately carries the banner of social impact, understands the power of cause-based communications, and is driven to help organizations that are doing good in the world. With partners in both Vancouver and Toronto, we can better serve our clients and do more of what we do best: give a megaphone to organizations that deserve to be heard."

Nela Drury is a candidate in the Masters of Communication Management program (MCM) at McMaster-Syracuse Universities. She holds a B.A. in Media Production from Toronto Metropolitan University's School of Radio and Television Arts and a certificate in Business Innovation from the University of Toronto.

Nela's partnership marks an exciting chapter for Coldwater Communications, fortifying its commitment to excellence, innovation, and inclusive communications that drive meaningful change.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact [email protected].

About Coldwater Communications

Coldwater Communications is an award-winning boutique PR agency specializing in tailored, strategic PR campaigns for purpose-driven organizations. With a proven track-record of international success, Coldwater clients enjoy the rare combination of hands-on white-glove care and top-of-the-line results.

SOURCE Coldwater Communications Inc.

For further information: Theodora Jean, Founder and Managing Partner, Coldwater Communications, [email protected], (236) 985-4100