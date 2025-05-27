Coldwater Communications Founder Theodora Jean Wins National Entrepreneurial Leadership Award; Agency Recognized as Small Agency Team of the Year for Third Consecutive Year

BANFF, AB, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Coldwater Communications is proud to announce that its Founder and Managing Partner, Theodora Jean, has been named the 2025 recipient of the prestigious Entrepreneurial Leadership Award by the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS).

This national award honours a Canadian public relations practitioner and entrepreneur who has built a successful communications business, contributed meaningfully to the profession, and demonstrated outstanding leadership, mentorship, and business acumen over time. Created and endowed by Bruce MacLellan, APR, FCPRS, founding CEO of Proof Strategies, the award celebrates individuals who have shown boldness, resilience, and generosity in shaping Canada's communications landscape.

Since founding Coldwater Communications, Jean, alongside Partner Nela Drury, has grown the agency into a recognized leader in strategic communications across Canada, the US and the UK. Known for its earned media campaigns, corporate storytelling, and crisis response, the agency serves clients across all sectors.

In addition to Jean's individual honour, Coldwater Communications was also named Small Agency Team of the Year for the third consecutive year, taking home the Bronze distinction at the 2025 CPRS National Awards of Excellence. This repeated recognition underscores the agency's continued impact, creativity, and excellence in the field.

The awards were presented on May 26, 2025 at the CPRS National Conference, Elevate 2025, held in Banff, Alberta.

To learn more about Coldwater Communications, visit www.coldwater-communications.com

