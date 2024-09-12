Coldplay To Perform Exclusive Concert for SiriusXM in Brooklyn

Special performance at Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 7 to air on SiriusXM's Coldplay Radio pop-up channel

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - SiriusXM today announced GRAMMY® Award-winning British rock band Coldplay will perform a special concert live from Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, October 7.

The exclusive show will feature Coldplay performing songs from their hotly-anticipated 10th studio album Moon Music, which will be released on Friday, October 4. Coldplay will also play hits and fan favourites spanning the band's illustrious career. SiriusXM subscribers will get the unique opportunity to hear songs from the stadium-filling band's newest album live in an extremely intimate venue just days after its release.

"Coldplay has made an indelible impact on the music industry for nearly three decades with inventive albums and once-in-a-lifetime live performances," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "We couldn't be more excited to give SiriusXM listeners the rare chance to see this iconic stadium act in a neighborhood music hall and perform songs from their brand new studio album, as well as some of their many hits."

To further celebrate the release of Coldplay's new album, Moon Music, the band's pop-up channel Coldplay Radio will return to SiriusXM and will be available to subscribers in their cars on channel 17 from October 1 through October 14. The channel will also be available on the SiriusXM app from October 1 through October 30.

The exclusive pop-up channel showcases music from the Coldplay's acclaimed catalogue along with the band's personal insights into their new music, career-defining hits, classic albums, live performances, collaborations and musical influences.

Coldplay Radio will also be the place for fans to experience the band's exclusive Brooklyn performance. The show will air in its entirety on Coldplay Radio (ch. 17) and Alt Nation (ch. 36) on Monday, October 7 at 6:30 pm ET and will also be available to stream on the SiriusXM app.

