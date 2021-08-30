COLD & FLU GUARD™ could represent an important and novel complementary interventions in the fight against the Delta, Beta and Gamma Variants of Concern

COLD & FLU GUARD™ was developed for application in the nasal and oral cavity to help protect and reduce exposure to respiratory viruses, including SARS-CoV-2. The product is registered for sale in Europe, Canada and USA, and available online in certain markets.

Global data indicates that vaccines against COVID-19 are highly effective in preventing hospitalisation and death, but that vaccinated individuals can still become infected and shed virus. Complementary interventions, like COLD & FLU GUARD™, could potentially be used to protect and reduce viral load at the primary site of initial infection.

"The findings indicate comparable potency for COLD & FLU GUARD against all three variants of concern compared with original strains of the virus. COLD & FLU GUARD™ can be used as supplementary preventative measures to reduce exposure to infectious droplets and potentially reducing the person-to-person transmission risk in close contact situations. Nasal and oral antisepsis have been recommended as part of a comprehensive plan to reduce the risk of virus transmission" said Dr Michael Glogauer, Chief Science Officer at OSI.

FLAVOBAC™ COLD & FLU GUARD™ is an oral and nasal spray product that forms a barrier to protect and prevent viral infections. It is based on a naturally occurring biochemical that help fight infections. It combats viruses by interfering with their ability to adhere to the oral and nasal mucosa. FLAVOBAC™ COLD & FLU GUARD™ has already been reported to kill "99.8% of the SARS-CoV-2 as well as many other respiratory viruses such as human Coronavirus, Influenza virus, Rhinovirus, and RSV. For more information consult www.coldandfluguard.com



"Many people with diabetes, heart disease, cancer, immunocompromised and those who can't afford to be sick need more protection in addition to vaccine and other public health recommendations. COLD & FLU GUARD™ offers a new option to suppress viral spread by trapping and neutralizing the viral load that has entered the nose and mouth. This new data reinforces that COLD & FLU GUARD™ quickly kills SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, making it an effective and convenient addition to protect against viruses that enter through the mouth and nose", said Christian Sauvageau, President of OSI.

About OSI

Oral Science International (OSI) is an innovation-driven company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative bio-technologies, providing solutions to oral/nasal infections and inflammation. Oral Science International has a strong and passionate leadership team committed to innovative oral care and infection control technologies that enhance quality of life for people of all ages. We are committed to customer-centered design and science-driven innovation. We focus our efforts on providing safe, valuable and easy-to-use products for the world market. Our commitment to innovation, partnership and excellence is built upon the foundation of a culture that greatly values collaboration. We are guided by comprehensive research which we share through publications and presentations, and collaboration with all stakeholders. www.oralscience.com

UTAH State University Virucidal Assay against SARS-CoV-2, Institute for Antiviral Research, SARS2-578. August 17, 2021.

