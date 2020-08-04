COLD & FLU GUARD™, a novel organic barrier, deactivates >99.9% of enveloped viruses in minutes

BROSSARD, QC, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Oral Science International (OSI), announces that COLD & FLU GUARD™, a spray that forms a protective barrier in the mouth and nose killed 99.94% of enveloped viruses in a test by Microbiological Solutions Limited (MSL), UK using a validated methodology for the medical area.

COLD & FLU GUARD™ is a medical device, available as an oral and nasal spray in Canada and Europe, that forms a protective barrier against multiple pathogens, so you can feel confident living your life. Because today, feeling sick isn't an option anymore.

In this in-vitro study by MSL UK, COLD & FLU GUARD ™ killed 99.94% of the tested enveloped virus in <5 minutes. (CNW Group/Oral Science International)

COLD & FLU GUARD™ contains a patented bioflavonoids formulation made of citrus extract called Flavobac™. Studies conducted by independent laboratories have demonstrated the efficacy of Flavobac™ against the most common strains of respiratory viruses.

COLD & FLU GUARD™ is designed to be applied directly in the most common route of respiratory viral infection, the mouth and the nose.

"In this in-vitro study by MSL UK, COLD & FLU GUARD™ killed 99.94% of the tested enveloped virus in <5 minutes. This new data reinforces previous anti-viral studies which showed that Flavobac™, a key ingredient of COLD & FLU GUARD™ kills human Coronavirus, Influenza virus, Rhinovirus and the RSV, including the most difficult strains of cold and flu virus such as H5N1 (bird flu), H1N1 (swine flu), and SARS-CoV", said Dr. Michael Glogauer, Chief Science Officer of Oral Science International.

"These new data reinforces that COLD & FLU GUARD™ quickly kills enveloped viruses, making it an effective and convenient option to protect against pathogens that enter through the mouth and nose", said Christian Sauvageau, President of Oral Science International. "We firmly believe that COLD & FLU GUARD™ will demonstrate the same efficacy against all cold and flu viruses, including SARS-CoV-2" added Mr. Sauvageau.

For more information on Cold & Flu Guard™, visit www.oralscience.com/en/products/cold_flu_guard/.

For more information on Flavobac™, visit www.oralscience.ca/en/ingredients/flavobac/.

Company Name: Oral Science International Inc.

About Company: Oral Science International is an innovation-driven emerging company, affiliated with Oral Science Inc. CANADA, dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative bio-technologies, providing solutions to oral/nasal infections and inflammation. Oral Science International has a strong and passionate leadership team committed to innovative oral care and infection control technologies that enhance quality of life for people of all ages. We are committed to customer-centered design and science-driven innovation. We focus our efforts on providing safe, valuable and easy-to-use products for the world market. Our commitment to innovation, partnership and excellence is built upon the foundation of a culture that greatly values collaboration. We are guided by comprehensive research which we share through publications and presentations, and collaboration with all stakeholders.

