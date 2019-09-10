Col. Chris Hadfield (Astronaut) and Don Bell (Co-Founder of WestJet) team up for the LIFT Gala at TELUS Spark on October 3, 2019

CALGARY, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - For one night only, the LIFT gala brings together the who's who of Canadian Aviation. Join Don Bell, the Co-Founder of WestJet and the Canadian Astronaut who spent 166 days in space, Chris Hadfield.

Enjoy a 5-course meal at this black-tie event where you'll hear stories of their lives in aviation and meet business leaders and aviation companies from around the country.

The LIFT gala is here to support general aviation in Canada and all proceeds from the event go to the Flight Safety Foundation, which provides funding for education, training, and scholarships across the country.

All contributions and tickets receive tax receipts. For ticket and event information, visit copaliftgala.ca

About Chris Hadfield:

Col. Chris Hadfield is a Canadian retired astronaut, engineer, and former Royal Canadian Air Force fighter pilot. As the first Canadian to walk in space, Hadfield has flown two Space Shuttle missions and served as commander of the International Space Station. He spent 166 days in space.

About Don Bell:

Don Bell co-founded WestJet in 1995 and played a key role in its quick growth to become Canada's second largest airline. Bell's vision, ideas and leadership were instrumental in creating a powerful company culture based on employee engagement and empowerment.

SOURCE Canadian Owners and Pilots Association

For further information: Media Contact: LIFT Administrator, Canadian Owners and Pilots Association, 75 Albert St., Suite 903, Ottawa, ON K1P 5E7, 613.236.4901 ext. 115