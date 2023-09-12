Coke Canada Bottling Celebrates 5 Years Alongside Employees Across Canada

Family-owned company to donate $250,000 to local charities in 29 communities

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Limited (Coke Canada Bottling) leadership begin local 5th Birthday celebrations today alongside employees at facilities across the country. To mark the milestone, employees across Canada will take part in volunteerism initiatives throughout September, such as tree plantings and fundraising initiatives, with local partners. Additionally, Coke Canada will donate a total of $250,000 to local charities across the country in communities where they operate. The milestone is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate Coke Canada's people while inspiring everyone about the possibilities for the future.

"As an independent business, celebrating our 5th Birthday is an important milestone, and one that allows us to express our gratitude while recognizing the incredible people who are helping to shape Coke Canada for the future," said Todd Parsons, CEO of Coke Canada Bottling. "For the past five years, we have been guided by our mission to deliver optimism and create a better future. With the collective power of our incredible team, we are poised to be the Greatest Bottler Built by the Best People".

Coke Canada was formed in 2018 when the Tanenbaum and Bridgeman families became owners of the Canadian Coca-Cola bottling and distribution franchise. Coke Canada's leadership will visit at least 18 cities, starting today in Chatham-Kent, Ontario.

About Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Ltd.

Coke Canada Bottling is an independent, family-owned business, with more than 6,000 diverse employees coast-to-coast. As Canada's Local Bottler, the company operates in every province through more than 50 sales and distribution centres and five manufacturing facilities. Coke Canada Bottling proudly makes, distributes, merchandises, and sells the most loved beverages Canadians enjoy including: Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar, Sprite®, Fanta®, Barq's®, NESTEA®, POWERADE®, DASANI®, vitaminwater®, and distributes partner brands Canada Dry®, Monster Energy®, and A&W®.

The Coke Canada Bottling family is a team determined to create a better future and deliver optimism by bringing sustainable value for our employees, customers, and consumers, growing our business responsibly, and making a positive difference in the communities where we operate.

Visit www.CokeCanada.com to learn more.

