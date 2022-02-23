CoinSmart Expands Leadership Team; Earns Certification as a Great Place to Work® Company

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - CoinSmart Financial Inc. (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ("CoinSmart'' or the "Company") one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, has announced the addition of three key new hires in its Toronto office as it expands its leadership team to accelerate company growth after a record year. Jodi Klein joins as Head of Growth, Pierre Soulard as Chief Legal Officer, and Nooreen Kanji as Head of People.

"We are extremely pleased to be able to announce the expansion to our leadership team with the addition of Jodi, Pierre, and Nooreen", said CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman. "These individuals bring enormous expertise and experience to CoinSmart, and we believe they will be valuable additions to CoinSmart's team as we look to continue to expand our operations both in Canada and abroad."

Jodi Klein, Head of Growth: Jodi brings over 15 years of expertise in Digital Marketing and Marketing Technology. Her background includes an extensive understanding of integrated marketing tactics and emerging tech across sectors spanning online gaming, financial services, automotive, and retail. Most recently, Jodi was Director of Marketing Acquisition and Digital Engagement Marketing at Scotiabank, as well as Senior Director of GroupM Trading division, and Digital Marketing Program Manager at Dell Canada.

Pierre Soulard, Chief Legal Officer: Pierre will oversee CoinSmart's corporate legal strategy and affairs and provide strategic guidance to the executive team and Board of Directors. Pierre joins CoinSmart from Miller Thomson LLP where he was a partner. He brings a wealth of expertise in corporate finance, public and private M&A transactions, and corporate governance. Pierre holds a BCL and LLB from McGill University and a Master of Law from Osgoode Hall Law School.

Nooreen Kanji, Head of People: Nooreen's newly-created role encompasses recruitment administration, onboarding, legal compliance, payroll, data and reporting and other general people-related activities within the team. Before joining Coinsmart, Nooreen previously worked at Coinsquare as Head of Culture and Engagement, and earlier as Manager of the Talent & Culture division at Anomaly.

CoinSmart is also proud to announce that the company has been designated as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"At CoinSmart, we have always strived to create a prosperous, inclusive work environment where employees feel valued and recognized," said CEO Justin Hartzman. We have an extremely talented, hard-working team who work diligently to advance our vision at CoinSmart, so it is our responsibility to ensure they work in an environment in which they feel valued and can prosper. Our certification as a Great Place to Work is testament to the efforts we have put in to achieve this."

About CoinSmart Financial Inc.

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.coinsmart.com/ .

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

