Coinrise Is Canada's Fastest Growing Crypto Platform in 2021

REGINA, SK, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Despite being a beneficial year for the cryptocurrency market, a decrease in interest has been noted in these assets when compared to the previous year. Subsequently, many online cryptocurrency trading platforms have reported losses, due to the large number of these brands today when compared to the demand for their services. Despite that, veteran broker Coinrise has recently been deemed Canada's fastest growing platform for financial cryptocurrency matters in 2021.

"This is certainly flattering information," remarked Coinrise's spokesperson Don Lehman, "but I must say that it does not come as a surprise to us. In our fifteen years of operation in the financial sphere, we have always been able to stay on top of our competitors, by offering the best conditions in the market. This is yet further proof that our client-centric approach pays off, and that a company can only grow and develop when its clients are satisfied and able to fulfill themselves."

Consistency over time

In today's fast-paced world, offering the same standard of customer service over time becomes a complex task, especially in the online sphere. Nevertheless, Coinrise has managed to keep up with the pace and with client demand, and the positive feedback that can be found regarding the brand on the web is proof of that.

"While we take pride in what we've achieved so far, we certainly do not plan to rest on our laurels," added Lehman. "In the past month, we've conducted upgrades to our website, added a Telegram account for crypto-related news , enhanced the investment options available for clients, and much more. We want our partner traders to know that, when working with us, they are guaranteed the most optimal trading conditions out there."

About Coinrise

Being one of the first online trading firms to realize the potential of the global cryptocurrency market, Coinrise today is a leading name in the sector, often setting the standard of operation for the whole industry. Aside from that, the brand offers other financial services, such as venture capital, private equity and more. Currently, there is a choice of six account types at traders' disposal, each offering different benefits and suited for different budgets. All queries and issues regarding the trading platform are handled by Coinrise's support staff, which can be reached by email, phone, chat and several social media platforms.

