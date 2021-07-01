CoinPayments Drives Further Growth with Key Appointments for Global Business Development & Partnerships Team

VANCOUVER, BC, July 1, 2021 /CNW/ - CoinPayments, the world's leading cryptocurrency payment processor, today announced Sara Dube as Global Partnership Development Manager and Marc Bourgeois as Business Development and Sales Manager for Canada. Both will bring their considerable industry experience to CoinPayments' global business development and partnerships team, supporting the ongoing expansion strategy.

"CoinPayments has been making significant strides in the North American market, building relationships with new payment service providers and merchant organizations of all sizes," said Jason Butcher, CEO of CoinPayments."Sara and Marc bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will undoubtedly bring meaningful discussions with future partners across the globe and solidify our position as the easiest way for businesses to accept crypto as a form of payment."

Ms. Dube joins CoinPayments with 15 years of experience in the credit card processing industry as a Senior Relationship Manager, achieving President's Club status, receiving numerous Distinguished All-Star awards, and managing large business referral partnerships for a Fortune 1000 company.

"I believe cryptocurrency fundamentally solves many of the problems associated with the traditional payment process," said Ms. Dube. "I wanted to be a part of that solution, and found CoinPayments to be a leader in the space with the best options, support, and lowest fee for merchants. At CoinPayments, my goal is to educate merchants about the benefits of offering crypto as a payment option, in a relatable and understandable way."

Mr. Bourgeois has decades of experience as an entrepreneur in the payment industry, having helped build several payment processing companies in Canada. His remit at CoinPayments will see him working with existing payment software providers, enabling them to bridge traditional payments and cryptocurrencies as a form of payment.

"I look forward to leveraging my experience in the traditional payments industry to enhance the process with cryptocurrencies," said Mr. Bourgeois. "The opportunity to join a growing global company like CoinPayments is exciting, as they are ideally positioned to take advantage of the growing adoption of digital currencies."

Ms. Dube and Mr. Bourgeois' appointments are effective immediately.

About CoinPayments

CoinPayments is the easiest, fastest and most secure way for merchants worldwide to transact in cryptocurrencies. It is the first and largest cryptocurrency payments processor with more than US $10 billion in total payments to date, while supporting more than 2,000 coins. It is the preferred cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and eCommerce platform providers worldwide. Founded in 2013, CoinPayments is dedicated to providing clients with fast, secure and user-friendly crypto payment APIs, shopping cart plugins, digital wallets, cryptocurrency custody, and a host of other solutions supporting cryptocurrency payment applications. Learn more at: https://www.coinpayments.net/

