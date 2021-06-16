CoinPayments Appoints Network Security Expert, Tech Prodigy Marshal Webb as CTO

"Cybersecurity is at the forefront of our company's strategy, and Marshal's extensive knowledge makes him the ideal candidate to lead our security efforts," said CoinPayments CEO Jason Butcher. "His unique story and background that started at the young age of 12 are what will contribute to his success in helping CoinPayments take a more proactive rather than reactive security approach, mitigating breaches every step of the way."

Prior to joining CoinPayments, Mr. Webb founded his security consultancy called Path Networks after attending Miami University as a child prodigy and genius at the age of 12. As a former hacker, Webb first gained notoriety as a teenage hacker for Lulz Security, a group of hackers targeting business and government systems.

"Hacking and cybersecurity threats are becoming more sophisticated, and with growing crypto adoption, I understand the urgency to set up proper security measures to prevent future losses and to ensure cryptocurrencies maintain their momentum," said Webb. "My focus will be on protecting our users from any vulnerabilities while positioning CoinPayments as a leader within the industry when it comes to cybersecurity and digital payments."

Mr. Webb's appointment is effective immediately.

About CoinPayments

CoinPayments is the easiest, fastest, and most secure way for merchants worldwide to transact in cryptocurrencies. It is the first and largest cryptocurrency payment processor with more than US $10 billion in total payments to date while supporting more than 2,100 coins on its platform. It is the preferred crypto payment solution for merchants and eCommerce platform providers worldwide. Founded in 2013, CoinPayments is dedicated to providing clients with fast, secure, and user-friendly crypto payment APIs, shopping cart plugins, digital wallets, and a host of other solutions supporting cryptocurrency payment applications. Learn more at: https://www.coinpayments.net/

