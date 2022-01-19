CoinPayments Appoints Kalin Kalinov as Chief Marketing Officer to Lead Global Marketing Operations

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - CoinPayments, the world's largest cryptocurrency payments processor, is excited to announce Kalin Kalinov as the company's new Chief Marketing Officer.

The appointment comes as CoinPayments continues to experience significant growth and demand increases for alternative payment solutions. In 2021 the company saw global transactions totaling over $7 billion, increasing more than 100% from the previous year.

"We are excited to have Kalin lead and expand our global marketing efforts. We are aiming to grow exponentially and provide merchants an easier way of conducting business and reaching a wider consumer base," said CoinPayments' CEO Jason Butcher. "Kalin is a strategic and creative thinker, and his extensive industry knowledge and strong digital asset experience will be instrumental in our continued growth. We are delighted to add him to our all-star line-up," he added.

Kalinov was most recently the Director of Global Digital Operations for GardaWorld, the world's largest privately-owned security services company. As part of the corporate marketing team, he was responsible for overseeing the company's digital operations for all business units worldwide.

Prior to joining GardaWorld, Kalinov led the marketing operations for Kitco's media division. He was an integral part of the team that established Kitco as one of the world's leading news and data outlets dedicated to the economic and precious metals sector. Kalinov also oversaw the marketing efforts for Kitco VaultChain™ Gold, one of the first precious metals trading platforms using blockchain technology, and Kitco Gold, one of the first stablecoins backed by physical gold.



"I am thrilled to be joining the world's leading cryptocurrency payment processor and working with some of the brightest minds in the industry. Most importantly, I am here to help the team achieve its goals, deliver results for the business and continue to expand our global footprint," said Kalinov. "Demand for alternative payment solutions will continue to grow, and cryptocurrency is now part of the mainstream financial landscape," he added.

About CoinPayments

CoinPayments is the easiest, fastest, and most secure way for merchants worldwide to transact in cryptocurrencies. It is the first and largest cryptocurrency payment processor, supporting more than 2,100 coins on its platform. It is the preferred crypto payment solution for merchants and eCommerce platform providers worldwide. Founded in 2013, CoinPayments is dedicated to providing clients with fast, secure, and user-friendly crypto payment APIs, shopping cart plugins, digital wallets, and a host of other solutions supporting cryptocurrency payment applications. Learn more at: https://www.coinpayments.net/

SOURCE CoinPayments