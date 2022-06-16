COINFLIP KICKS OFF GLOBAL EXPANSION WITH FIRST INTERNATIONAL FORAY INTO CANADIAN MARKET

The Leading US-Based Cryptocurrency Company Brings Award-Winning Crypto ATMs to Toronto and Vancouver With Plans for Further Expansion

CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ -- CoinFlip , a leading financial services provider powered by cryptocurrency, today announces its first international expansion with its debut in Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia. Both novice and experienced investors can now buy and trade Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and several other cryptocurrencies using cash. CoinFlip has been adopted widely across the United States due to its simple, convenient, and safe way to purchase cryptocurrency, which has historically been regarded as challenging or cumbersome. Known for its trusted, award-winning 24/7 customer support, CoinFlip now brings its acclaimed education and accessibility to residents of Canada.

There is a clear demand for greater access to the digital economy. With the Canadian crypto market becoming increasingly robust, this sets the perfect stage for CoinFlip's international growth. In fact, Canada was actually home to the world's first bitcoin ATM . As CoinFlip's neighboring country, the team is dedicated to providing Canadians access to secure and easy-to-use technology that makes adoption of crypto seamless for both investors and the local shop owners who host CoinFlip ATMs. CoinFlip has already become the trusted resource for cash to crypto transactions in the United States and now Canadians can fully experience the value of digital currencies as not only an asset, but a means to further build the economy.

With this expansion, Canada's crypto investors can now leverage a robust suite of features that promotes safety and satisfaction when it comes to crypto transactions.

CoinFlip's 24-hour customer support includes free, on-call, human interaction with professionals who troubleshoot issues and provide counsel to hundreds of thousands of investors on how to use the ATMs, the technology behind transactions, and other crypto related questions. The service has garnered attention for its quick call response time at an average rate of 15 seconds.

CoinFlip offers amongst the most competitive low rates in the industry. The company's rate-matching program takes this to the next level promising to beat competitors within 5 miles of the nearest CoinFlip ATM.

CoinFlip places the highest value on its customers and takes strict preventative and proactive measures as part of its anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) program, including clear alerts prior to each transaction and best-in-class tools for fraud monitoring to facilitate safe transactions every time.

"CoinFlip's mission is to make crypto safe, transparent and accessible to all. We're excited to have reached this major milestone in our growth after just six years," said Ben Weiss, CEO and co-founder of CoinFlip. "Establishing ourselves in Toronto and Vancouver is a tremendous step to make the regions a hub for all things crypto, and we're committed to expanding our footprint to the rest of Canada to ensure every citizen has access to the benefits of cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies."

Named the No. 1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business, CoinFlip had a five-year growth rate of 1.7 million percent and revenue of nearly $100 million in 2021. The company was also ranked No. 60 on the Inc. 5000, the highest-ranking crypto company included on the list. Since inception in 2015, CoinFlip has expanded to over 3,500 ATMs across 49 states in the U.S., taking its place on the frontline of a financial revolution where cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can empower both seasoned and beginner consumers across the country, and now the world. Toronto is just the beginning for the brand's expansion in Canada, with plans to expand to other cities across the nation and additional countries in the coming year.

"Our vision is to have a CoinFlip ATM within five to ten minutes of every American," added Weiss, "and we intend to do the same for every Canadian."

Customers can visit the CoinFlip locator online to find new locations in Toronto, Vancouver and across the United States as they become available.

About CoinFlip:

CoinFlip is a leading financial services provider powered by cryptocurrency. The company operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency ATMs by transaction volume with over 3,500 machines across 49 states supporting the buying and selling of major cryptocurrencies with cash. In 2020, CoinFlip launched Trade Desk, an over-the-counter trading service that provides investors a personal account manager and competitive coin pricing. The company has amongst the lowest fees in the industry and provides 24/7 award-winning customer support.

CoinFlip was founded in 2015 by Daniel Polotsky, Kristoffer Dayrit, Alan Gurevich, and Benjamin Weiss. Headquartered in Chicago, CoinFlip placed 60th on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list as the top-ranked cryptocurrency company, was named the 2021 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's, and was awarded the 2021 Silver Stevie ® Award for Customer Service. For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech .

