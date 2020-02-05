Coincurve Launches Merchant Solution and Partners with Canada's Largest Bitcoin ATM Operator

TSXV: INLA | OTCQB:INLAF

VANCOUVER, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Coincurve , a virtual currency platform wholly owned and operated by TSXV-listed Interlapse Technologies Corp. (TSXV: INLA / OTCQB: INLAF), has launched Coincurve Direct, a merchant solution product allowing merchants to sell Bitcoin and virtual currencies online.

Rod Hsu, Chief Operating Officer of Interlapse Technologies Corp. commented, "Coincurve Direct expands our platform through fruitful partnerships with new and existing businesses. Our mission to drive virtual currency adoption is amplified through our merchant partnerships, allowing business growth without additional marketing overhead."

Complimentary to this announcement, Coincurve Direct has now on-boarded Localcoin, the largest Bitcoin ATM operator in Canada with over 170+ easily accessible ATMs across all major provinces and a recent expansion into the United States. Coincurve Direct enables Localcoin customers to buy Bitcoins from the comfort of their homes instantly and securely.

With a revenue share business model, Coincurve Direct is a turnkey solution for merchants to sell virtual currencies through their own websites, under their own branding, without the cost and maintenance of developing their own technology or handling payment processing. Merchant setup through Coincurve Direct is quick and seamless, with features that include customizable user interface, payment processing, proprietary back-office tools, and banking solutions.

Jay Pandher, co-founder of Localcoin, commented "Our partnership with Coincurve and integration with Coincurve Direct has enabled Localcoin to expand its reach beyond physical Bitcoin ATMs. It is another crucial step to our goal of making cryptocurrency accessible for the every-day user."

About Interlapse Technologies Corp.

Interlapse Technologies Corp. is a FinTech applications company accelerating the global mega trend of virtual currency adoption. Our signature product coincurve.com enables a simple, safe way to buy and spend Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. To learn more, visit www.interlapse.com.

Interlapse currently has 25,025,644 shares outstanding (27,675,644 fully diluted).

