Coinberry Secures Sheereen Khan As Its New Chief Compliance Officer

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Coinberry Ltd. has secured Sheereen Khan as their new Chief Compliance Officer, helping Coinberry Ltd. lead the Canadian crypto asset space forward towards regulatory compliance.

Prior to joining Coinberry Ltd., Ms. Khan held a Vice President position at Laurentian Bank Financial Group, where she successfully redesigned their entire Enterprise Risk Program.

Ms. Khan has additionally held Chief Compliance Officer titles at JP Morgan Chase, and the Bank of Montreal. Having been instrumental in the design, development, and implementation of regulatory compliance for various banks in the financial sector, she brings a wealth of knowledge to the Coinberry team.

"I believe Coinberry is in a unique position to help drive the Canadian crypto assets market forward." she said. "Coinberry is on the precipice of becoming one of the first fully-regulated crypto asset trading platforms in Canada. This means they'll be able to offer retail and institutional investors clear protections under the new regulatory guidelines - something few other trading platforms can offer." Ms. Khan noted.

Over the past 60-days, Coinberry Ltd. has expanded their strategic leadership team, securing highly knowledgeable and experienced leaders across the blockchain, financial, marketing, and technology sectors.

"As we (Coinberry) move forward it's imperative that we continue to attract and secure thought leaders and innovators in the space." Andrei Poliakov, CEO of Coinberry wrote. "Ms. Khan certainly falls into that category, bringing innovation and clarity to our compliance department. She's a fantastic addition to our team." he continued.

Coinberry Ltd. has also grown all functional departments of their organization, with notable highlights in engineering, compliance, marketing, product development, and customer experience.

About Coinberry Limited

Coinberry Ltd. is a Toronto based, OSC Registered, FINTRAC-registered, and PIPEDA compliant crypto trading platform. As one of the only cryptocurrency trading platforms in Canada to obtain an OSC exemption, Coinberry offers its clients a safe, secure, and convenient way to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in Canada.

