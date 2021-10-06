Coinberry Secures Ex-MicroStrategy Executive, Abhijeet Roy As Its New CTO

Coinberry Secures Ex-Micro Strategy Executive As New CTO, Helping Scale Its Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin Trading Platform Tweet this

He led the development of new web and mobile applications as Vice President of Software Engineering at Mastercard, and has vast experience working with large transactional data sets.

"As cryptocurrency enters the mainstream, Canadian investors will continue to look to trading platforms like Coinberry as a means to enter the market. With recent regulatory approval, I believe Coinberry is in a fantastic position to provide that service. I am excited to help them continue to build a robust, scalable platform." Mr. Roy wrote.

Over the past 60-days, Coinberry Ltd. has expanded their strategic leadership team, securing highly knowledgeable and experienced leaders across the blockchain, financial, marketing, and technology sectors.

"As we (Coinberry) move forward we will continue to seek out and attract cutting edge talent with deep domain expertise." Andrei Poliakov, CEO of Coinberry wrote. "With experience from MicroStrategy and Mastercard, Mr. Roy certainly falls into that category, I'm excited to have him join the team and help us (Coinberry) offer Canadians an improved experience." he continued.

Coinberry Ltd. has also grown all functional departments of their organization, with notable highlights in engineering, compliance, marketing, product development, and customer experience.

Key Points:

Coinberry Ltd. has secured Abhijeet Roy as their Chief Technology Officer.

as their Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Roy brings vast technological experience and insight to the Coinberry team, having led engineering of scalable software solutions at Mastercard and previous executive roles at MicroStrategy.

Coinbery continues to expand its executive leadership team with expertly curated selections, as it moves forward in becoming one of Canada's first fully-regulated crypto assets trading platforms.

For exclusive insight on the strategic executive leadership growth, and to learn more about Coinberry Ltd.'s regulatory approval, please contact [email protected].

About Coinberry Limited

Coinberry Ltd. is a Toronto based, OSC Registered, FINTRAC-registered, and PIPEDA compliant crypto trading platform. As one of the only cryptocurrency trading platforms in Canada to obtain an OSC exemption, Coinberry offers its clients a safe, simple, and convenient way to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in Canada.

SOURCE Coinberry Limited

For further information: Vanessa Bagio, Byte Media Group, [email protected]