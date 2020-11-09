COIN Hodl Announces Appointment of New CFO

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - COIN Hodl Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: COIN) announces the resignation of Aamer Siddiqui as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective November 4, 2020. The Company is pleased to announce that Omar Gonzalez has assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer effective November 4, 2020. Omar Gonzalez is a Venezuelan Chartered Public Accountant (CPA) with over 20 years' experience in public accounting and financial reporting in the energy, mining & natural resources, real estate, manufacturing and consumer business sector. He has worked in big and mid-sized public accounting firm in Canada and South America.

About COIN Hodl

The Company is among the first vehicles listed on a major exchange to offer exposure to multiple digital currencies. The Company's main objective is to generate returns by investing in the major cryptocurrencies. It provides this exposure to retail and institutional investors in a secure, cost effective, and transparent way.

For further information: Ben Cubitt CEO, (416) 479-5407, [email protected]