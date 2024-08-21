Cognizant Appoints Rajesh Varrier as Global Head of Operations and Chairman & Managing Director, India

Industry veteran brings 30 years of service, operations and digital experience to the role

TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced the appointment of Rajesh Varrier as Global Head of Operations, effective September 2, 2024. Additionally, he will be appointed as Chairman & Managing Director, India, assuming the role October 1, 2024, as Rajesh Nambiar leaves Cognizant to become president of NASSCOM. Varrier will be an Executive Vice President of Cognizant, reporting to Ravi Kumar S, Cognizant's Chief Executive Officer. Varrier will be based in Bangalore, India.

Rajesh Varrier

"Rajesh Varrier is a respected, experienced executive whose operational rigor and entrepreneurial spirit aligns well with Cognizant. As we drive further operational excellence, efficiency and a sharp focus on execution into our business model, this role is a natural orchestration point for our India-based operations," said Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S. "Additionally, the job of India Chair is deeply important to our culture and my years of working with Rajesh Varrier gives me great confidence that together, with our growing leadership team in India, we can continue to build upon our already strong foundation to be the employer of choice in India."

As Global Head of Operations and Chairman & Managing Director, India, Varrier's responsibilities will include operations, Delivery Excellence, workforce planning, India Leadership Council, expansion in India and other key responsibilities. Importantly, he will provide regional leadership for Cognizant's India-based employees with a strong emphasis on driving company transformation programs, and representing the company as it executes its growth plan across India.

"Cognizant's reputation is rooted in its talented associate base and the quality outcomes it delivers for its global clients," said Varrier. "I'm thrilled to help accelerate the company's growth journey, as leader of these critical business areas, and look forward to working with the amazing team the company has in place in India and globally."

Prior to joining Cognizant, Rajesh Varrier served as EVP, Head of Global Services and Infosys Americas, as well as Global Head of Infosys' Digital and Microsoft businesses. He also previously served as SVP of Digital Experience for the Microsoft business at Infosys. Before joining Infosys, Varrier was CIO and Digital officer for Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance and founder of the analytics firm Activecubes. He holds both an undergraduate degree in Physics and a post-graduate degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Mumbai.

Current India Chair Rajesh Nambiar will leave Cognizant at the end of September to become president of NASSCOM. Kumar added, "I am excited to see Rajesh Nambiar's appointment as the incoming president of NASSCOM, an organization Cognizant has partnered with for decades. Under his leadership we will continue to collaborate to further strengthen the Indian IT industry. I am equally excited for NASSCOM as they usher in their new leader. I wish Rajesh Nambiar success and look forward to working with him in his new role."

"Cognizant will always have a special place in my heart and I am immensely proud of the remarkable achievements and resilience of our associates and leadership team," stated Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant India. "I am honored and truly humbled to be appointed as the president of NASSCOM, an organization that has been instrumental in shaping the Indian IT industry. I look forward to collaborating with the entire IT ecosystem, including Cognizant, and am excited to contribute to the industry's transformation and future growth."

