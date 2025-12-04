Cognizant Doubles Down on Synapse Commitment with New Target to Reach Two Million by 2030

Launched in 2023, Cognizant's Synapse skilling initiative has outpaced its original goal of reaching one million individuals worldwide by the end of 2026

TEANECK, N.J., Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cognizant today announced an expansion of its Synapse initiative, setting a new goal to upskill a total of two million individuals by the end of 2030. Having already exceeded its original target of one million by the end of 2026 – Cognizant is doubling down on its commitment to empower individuals with the training they need to participate in tomorrow's digitally-driven workforce.

The rapid evolution of AI is reshaping the global workforce. According to a Cognizant–Oxford Economics study, 90 percent of jobs--from entry-level to executive roles--will experience disruption from AI in the next decade. As organizations race to adapt, the need for large-scale upskilling is increasingly urgent. Cognizant's Synapse initiative is designed to address this challenge by mobilizing a company-wide effort to advance learning and development, forge technology partnerships and invest in community giving.

"The expansion of our Synapse commitment marks a significant step toward building a more future-ready workforce. We are proud to have surpassed our initial goal ahead of schedule, a testament to the dedication of our teams and partners," said Ravi Kumar S., Chief Executive Officer at Cognizant. "Our bold commitment to reach two million individuals by 2030 reflects the essential role Cognizant plays in enabling people around the globe to thrive in the AI-powered age and participate in the prosperity that this digital transformation brings."

Cognizant is aiming to create a new standard for workforce readiness through the Synapse initiative. Synapse breaks down socio-economic, cultural, and language barriers and supports jobseeker skilling, employee-led STEM education, and strong partnerships with governments, academic institutions, non-profit and industry leaders.

Cognizant remains dedicated to reaching individuals through the commitments it outlined when Synapse launched, including its Skills Accelerator, Technology Partnerships, Apprenticeships, Community Education and Employee Skilling. As part of the expanded commitment, Cognizant also intends to broaden some of these focus areas of Synapse - including:

Learning and Development Resources : By expanding its learning and development offerings, Cognizant aims to accelerate its investment in employee learning, develop partnerships with learning institutions, and offer learning tracks for client teams.

Branded Learning Programs and Events: Cognizant intends to offer branded learning experiences that bring Cognizant's customized learning capabilities to client sites, learning institutions, and NGO partners.

Social Impact: Cognizant aims to expand its distribution of philanthropic funds to NGOs that align to the mission of Synapse as well as design and host learning and development programs that benefit the communities where Cognizant operates.

For more information, visit the Synapse webpage here.

